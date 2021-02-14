Pine Knoll Shores plans for younger residents in coming years

PINE KNOLL SHORES — As town officials look ahead while planning for 2021, they intend to make demographics a major factor in their decision-making, including planning for new, younger residents.
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners met for its annual planning retreat Thursday and Friday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar. The board uses these retreats to consider long-term goals and projects, and this year, commissioners expressed a desire to take population demographics into consideration.
Exiting Town Strategic Planning Committee Chairperson Bob Holman said progress on planning for potential effects of the N.C. Department of Transportation’s I-42 extension project has been slow due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mr. Holman recommends monitoring the project itself and changes in town.
“In talking to (Commissioner) Ted (Goetzinger), I’m told there are a number of young families moving into Pine Knoll Shores, not as a result of I-42 but due to COVID-19,” Mr. Holman said. “They’re finding out they don’t have to live in a large city when they can work remotely.”
Mr. Goetzinger said he’s noticed the town’s demographics changing, with more young families moving into the area.
“You’re going to see more of it,” he said. “I think it’s important to find out what they want. My needs are different from someone 35 years old with kids or who’s working.”
In order to better understand the needs and wants of new and prospective residents, Town Manager Brian Kramer recommended conducting a municipal census, which the board supported.
“I think we need to consider how that data is going to affect our decision making,” said Commissioner Alicia Durham, “because that is a lot of work.”
Pine Knoll Association President Robert Cox, head of the one of the largest the homeowners’ associations in town, said many such organizations collect the demographic information the board seeking.
“My suggestion is the larger HOAs probably have a lot of data that can be collected,” he said.
One thing the board has heard newer, younger residents are interested in is more pedestrian infrastructure. Town officials have a pedestrian master plan, adopted in 2010.
“The significant issues that came out of the (pedestrian plan) steering committee was safety crossing Highway 58 and vegetation removal,” Mr. Kramer said. “The guiding principles have been we’re going to build sidewalks with safety and connectivity in mind, and whenever possible, we’ll do it with other people’s money.”
He said in the past, the town funded three sidewalk projects with NCDOT discretionary funds.
“This funding source no longer exists,” Mr. Kramer said in an email Friday to the News-Times. “NCDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program has replaced it; we’ve been unsuccessful in acquiring any STIP funds.”
The three sidewalk segments built with state funds are along Highway 58. One goes from Pine Knoll Boulevard to the town’s public safety building, another goes from the Atlantic Beach/Pine Knoll Shores town limits to Oakleaf Drive and the third goes from Oakleaf Drive to the Hampton Inn. The last segment includes a crosswalk across Highway 58.
Mayor John Brodman said he would recommend reconstituting the pedestrian steering committee to determine which projects to pursue next.
“It’s clear we need more sidewalks,” he said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.