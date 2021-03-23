MOREHEAD CITY — A recently completed study of the city’s fire and EMS department shows a need for Fire Station No. 3 to serve the western portion of town, but it will be up to the Morehead City Council to decide whether to keep the station where it is now or find a location – and the funds – to build a new one.
Last fall, Morehead City hired the firm N.C. Fire Chief Consulting to conduct an in-depth study of its fire department, with a particular focus on Fire Station No. 3, the city’s westernmost station located at 5291 Highway 70. Greg Grayson with NCFCC presented results, along with a set of recommended next steps, to the council during a special meeting held Thursday at the municipal building.
“One of the most important decisions that a local government unit makes is (about) fire stations,” Mr. Grayson said. “…A fire station is such a critical investment. When you make a commitment of building a station, it is long term for the community, so the location of that station becomes really important.”
Morehead City took over operation of Fire Station No. 3 in 2014 when the now-defunct Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department merged with Morehead City Fire Department. The city leases the station from Carteret County through an agreement that’s set to expire in 2024.
That approaching deadline, combined with factors like space needs, old age of the building and the fact it suffered significant damage during Hurricane Florence in 2018, prompted officials to accelerate plans for a new station and hire consultants to guide the process.
As for the study, the NCFCC consultants used GIS to compile data and develop a vulnerability risk index for each area of Morehead City, a method Mr. Grayson said helps inform station need and distribution. They also analyzed fire and EMS response times and examined staffing and equipment levels, making a number of other best practice recommendations for the department.
A key finding of the study revealed, based on the vulnerability risk index, a fire station on the western end of town is necessary to maintain adequate service to the area. The study also found the existing Fire Station No. 3 is well-situated, and if the city were to seek a new location for the station, they should try to stick to within about a half a mile radius of the existing one.
“Our recommendation is, in order not to have adverse impacts, that station 3 should remain,” Mr. Grayson said. “The location, obviously, could change, but the need for a station in that area remains in accordance with the vulnerability risk index.”
In total, the consultants laid out 20 recommendations for the city to consider moving forward, including a list of the top 10 recommended next steps. The first step, Mr. Grayson said, should be to thoroughly review all the data contained within the study, followed by a decision on how to proceed with Fire Station No. 3. Then, the city could also consider enacting some of the other recommendations, like 911 center improvements and traffic signal preemption measures.
The city council did not take any action regarding Fire Station No. 3 last week, with members saying they probably need to hold another workshop to dig into the funding side of things. Councilman David Horton suggested the city should confer with county officials before making a decision because the station serves a large unincorporated area, which falls under the county’s jurisdiction, and perhaps the county could chip in on costs.
In the meantime, the public can view a copy of the study as part of the agenda packet for last Thursday’s special meeting at moreheadcitync.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_03182021-182.
