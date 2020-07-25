WASHINGTON, D.C. — A North Carolina congressman wants to see children head back to school and a stronger federal response to civil unrest.
Rep. Greg Murphy, R- N.C., held a town hall-style teleconference Tuesday afternoon and said he’s in favor of reopening schools – which have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic – and sending federal law enforcement into cities like Portland, Ore., and Seattle to address civil unrest.
“It’s been an interesting last nine months,” Rep. Murphy, who represents Carteret County in Congress, said during the teleconference. “We’ve had a divisive impeachment and now we’re preoccupied with all things COVID-19.”
Rep. Murphy, a Republican, said the biggest question facing officials is what to do about school reopening. He said in the last several months, doctors have reportedly determined some children are at “exceedingly low risk” of contracting COVID-19, and the Center for Disease Control has issued guidelines on avoiding spreading the disease.
Rep. Murphy said he thinks it’s important to look at the effects the pandemic has had on the North Carolina school system and said about 30 schools have closed due to being unable to continue teaching remotely.
“We have to get our kids back in school,” Rep. Murphy said. “Parents can’t stay at home all day … not every parent is a great homeschooler.”
During the teleconference, Rep. Murphy held a poll of the participants. Of about 400 responses, 60% were in favor of schools returning to teaching in-person classes, 30% were in favor of a mix of in-person and online classes and 10% were in favor of online-only classes.
Pamela Miller of Beaufort, who participated in the call, said she’d heard rumors if schools reopened, a student testing positive for COVID-19 could result in an entire class being tested and possibly quarantined away from their parents.
Rep. Murphy said any positive test results in students would be treated the same “as a workplace positive case,” but assured Ms. Miller no child would be quarantined away from their parents.
“There are seven different vaccines that have made it to phase three trials,” Rep. Murphy, who is a medical doctor, said. “The best-case scenario is we’ll have a vaccine candidate by the end of this year or January. I think it will be March or April before we can pull back some of these draconian (prevention) measures.”
Rep. Murphy claimed while reports of positive test results for COVID-19 have risen, the death rate from the disease has “plummeted.”
The issue of civil unrest was also brought up during the teleconference.
In another poll of the teleconference participants, the majority of those who responded (82%) said they think President Donald Trump should send federal agencies to cities experiencing civil unrest.
“It’s sad and tragic what’s happening to our country,” Rep. Murphy said, blaming Democrats for being “fine with anarchy.”
Rep. Murphy said he thinks while the response to the pandemic started out as apolitical, it’s become a politicized issue over time.
“They’ve weaponized the situation against the president,” he said about President Trump’s political opponents. “We’re in tough times, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”
