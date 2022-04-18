BEAUFORT — Earth Day is coming up on Friday, April 22, and both local government agencies and environmental nonprofits are holding cleanups and other events.
Carteret County officials announced April 14 its Litter Free Land and Sea initiative is accepting volunteers for a countywide cleanup effort from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 23. County officials, including the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, formed the initiative with various community partners, including the Crystal Coast Economic Development Council.
According to the announcement, volunteers will check in starting at 8:45 a.m., April 23 at six locations around the county:
Peletier Town Hall – 1603 Highway 58, Peletier.
Eastern Park – 450 Highway 70 East, Smyrna.
Morehead City Train Depot – 1001 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Fort Benjamin Park – 100 McQueen Ave., Newport.
Grayden Paul Park – 718 Front St., Beaufort.
Salter Path Beach Access – 1025 Salter Path Road, Salter Path.
“The cleanup day provides an opportunity to give back and connect with friends, neighbors and coworkers,” county officials said in the announcement, “as well as the environment in a safe and easy way.”
Each participating volunteer will receive a T-shirt and is eligible for prices and drawings, including gift certificates for restaurants, store merchandise and family-centered places. Winners will be announced by a virtual award ceremony.
Participating volunteers will receive free refreshments, as well as gloves, trash bags, safety gear and trash pickup tools while supplies last. County officials advise participants to bring water and wear comfortable shoes.
“This is a rain or shine event,” they said.
Litter Free Land and Sea is a Carteret County initiative to involve the community in responsible solutions for a clean and beautiful environment, as well as promote community awareness, public education, litter prevention, collection and enforcement. More information is available online at the website www.litterfreelandandsea.com.
Carteret County officials aren’t the only ones with plans for Earth Day weekend. Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting water quality through advocacy, education, watershed monitoring and collaboration, announced April 14 it will give away native tree seedlings April 23 at three locations at the following times:
During the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market at 300 Courthouse Square in Beaufort from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At Fishtowne Brew House at 133 Turner St. in Beaufort from noon to 9 p.m.
At Island Produce at 407 Atlantic Beach Causeway in Atlantic Beach from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CCRW White Oak Riverkeeper Rebecca Drohan said in the April 14 announcement Riverwatch values its local businesses and loves partnering with them.
“Olde Beaufort Farmers Market, Fishtowne Brewhouse and Island Produce are all very environmentally conscious and act as great stewards of our coastal community,” she said.
CCRW will give away eastern redbud, eastern red cedar and river birch seedlings. We Plant It Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and restoring the natural environment through community tree planting, is providing the seedlings.
Ms. Drohan said the benefits to tree planting are “seemingly endless.”
“Trees reduce greenhouse gasses,” she added, “provide wildlife habitat, control flooding and erosion and filter pollutants from our water and air. Being a water quality organization, these are some of Coastal Carolina Riverwatch’s priorities. As water quality impairments are a growing concern across our state, projects like these are more important than ever.”
More information on the CCRW and its tree giveaway are available at the nonprofit’s website www.coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
One state government agency has gotten a head start on helping clean up around Carteret County, as well as elsewhere in the state. The N.C. Department of Transportation began its biannual Spring Litter Sweep April 16, which will continue until Saturday, April 30. Carteret County residents and others who wish to volunteer for cleanups along state roads in the county may sign up at the website www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.
More information on the NCDOT Spring Litter Sweep, including a link to the department’s safety videos, is available at the website www.ncdot.gov/littersweep.
NCDOT administrative specialist and litter sweep coordinator for Carteret County Candice Flake may be reached with questions or to organize a cleanup by calling the county maintenance office at 252-223-4811 or by calling 252-439-2939.
