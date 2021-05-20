BEAUFORT — Sean Gilchrist is the first recipient of the David Aiken Wheatly Sr. Scholarship.
The scholarship was established by Mr. Wheatly’s family in his memory. A resident of Merrimon, Mr. Wheatly passed away Jan. 8, 2021.
The David Aiken Wheatly Sr. Scholarship is designated for an East Carteret High School senior interested in attending Carteret Community College and pursing a two-year degree and/or certification with the intention of entering the county workforce. The scholarship will provide $1,000 for tuition to CCC.
Mr. Gilchrist enjoys hands-on learning and is interested in construction trades, engineering, marine trades and aquaculture, according to a release. He works part-time during the school year and full-time each summer at a local dock. ECHS teachers and counselors selected this year’s recipient.
Mr. Wheatly’s daughter Virginia Cuthrell thanked staff members for assisting. She noted that, unknown to the selection committee, as an early teenager her father worked for Mr. Gilchrist’s great-grandmother, Mabel Gilchrist, on her farm outside Beaufort.
Mr. Wheatly’s wife, Tabbie Nance, expressed her appreciation to the ECHS staff for guiding the selection process this year. Agriculture education teacher Jason Salter, a longtime friend and former neighbor of Mr. Wheatly and Mrs. Nance, will present the scholarship at the school’s scholarship day.
Mr. Wheatly was a county native and a graduate of ECHS. He attended The Citadel and was in the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He valued hard-working individuals, particularly those who worked in the area of skilled trades.
The David Aiken Wheatly Sr. Scholarship is being administered annually by the Carteret County Public School Foundation. Designated donations to the scholarship fund in memory of Mr. Wheatly may continue to be made to the Foundation, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
