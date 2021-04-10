Pine Knoll Shores moves forward with request for speed limit reduction

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town officials are going to pursue with the N.C. Department of Transportation a lower speed limit along Highway 58 in Pine Knoll Shores.
The town board of commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday at the town hall boardroom on Municipal Circle and online via Zoom. During the meeting, the board received public comment and a presentation from Police Chief Ryan Thompson on a proposal to reduce the speed limit along Highway 58 from 45 mph to 35 mph year-round. The existing speed limit already has a seasonal reduction to 35 mph.
After deliberation, the board unanimously approved a resolution to request NCDOT reduce the speed limit year-round, contingent on the department also prohibiting low-speed vehicles from driving along the highway.
The second request is to address concerns from commissioners and residents about LSVs, such as street-legal golf carts licensed by the police department, slowing traffic.
“This (proposed speed limit reduction) isn’t in any way an effort to allow golf carts on Highway 58,” Chief Thompson said.
Town officials have been considering the reduction for traffic safety, particularly near crosswalks along Highway 58. During his presentation, Chief Thompson said his department noticed an increase in accidents after three crosswalks were installed in 2014. Pine Knoll Shores requested, and received, a seasonal speed limit reduction to coincide with the seasonal reduction in place at the time in Atlantic Beach, but the number of accidents remained the same. Improvements to signage, lighting and visibility near the crosswalks, however, garnered results.
Chief Thompson said while some accidents will still occur even with a 35 mph speed limit, the severity will be reduced.
“Lowering the speed limit will reduce the likelihood of a person being killed if struck by a vehicle,” he said.
Slower travel across Bogue Banks has also been a concern brought up at past public meetings. Chief Thompson said, however, a study shows traveling across Bogue Banks at 35 mph, when compared to current speed limit, adds less than 2 minutes of driving time.
Public reception of the proposal has been mixed. Residents and property owners submitted 14 written statements for the special meeting. Some of those who commented support the proposed reduction as a means of making the town safer for pedestrians, while others oppose it for the potential increases in travel time and the concerns over low-speed vehicles creating traffic hazards.
Resident Clark Hutchinson was one of those who wrote to the board in opposition of reducing the speed limit. Mr. Hutchinson said in his letter he’s been a permanent resident since 1984 and has see how the town’s evolved over time.
“I think lowering the speed limit to 35 on Highway 58 through Pine Knoll Shores is the wrong knob to turn to try to address the pedestrian/cart safety issue,” he said. “I think this approach is being offered as an inexpensive way to address a problem and it will have huge unintended consequences and may add to the problem, rather than be the panacea fix.”
As an alternative, he suggested using recommendations in the town’s strategic plan, like building sideways and more designated crosswalks.
Meanwhile, resident Troy Smith Jr. said he stopped riding his bicycle last year because he doesn’t feel safe riding in a 45 mph zone “that’s being exceeded by many drivers who apparently don’t think that normal conduct is required in a beach community.”
“The Pine Knoll Shores police do a great job,” Mr. Smith said, “but they aren’t numerous enough to be able to deal with the significant number of offenders.”
He went on to say he thinks evidence shows the increase to transit time through town by a reduced speed limit is “immaterial.”
“The traffic in this area is continuing to increase,” he said, “which is a good thing for the local economy. That won’t be affected by the proposed speed limit reduction, which is necessary for the safety of all.”
Mayor John Brodman said it’s “a fact of life we have a highway running through Pine Knoll Shores.”
“Pedestrian safety has always been a high priority,” he continued. “Both motorists and pedestrians have responsibilities.”
The mayor said while population is growing, this leads to more traffic of all varieties.
“I think it (the speed limit reduction) is inevitable,” he said. “Our shoulder season is getting almost as packed as our summer.”
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger seemed to echo the mayor’s opinion.
“There isn’t an adult in the world who hasn’t read a news article or watched a story on someone getting killed in an accident who hasn’t said ‘why didn’t they do something beforehand to prevent this,’” he said.
