Beaufort planners advance more rezoning recommendations amid Cedar Street redevelopment

BEAUFORT — In a virtual meeting last week, the Beaufort Planning Board recommended three rezoning requests, two along the redeveloping Cedar Street corridor.
The area – once a bustling entrance to the town – is being transformed following the opening of the Gallants Channel bridge project, which diverted traffic previously entering over the Grayden Paul drawbridge.
In the last two months, the planning board has considered a number of rezoning requests along Cedar Street to bring parcels into the Cedar Street-Mixed Use zoning district as part of an overall town aim to revamp the area into an appealing mixed commercial and residential corridor.
“We’re beginning to actually now see activity starting with the potential construction and development of these mixed uses along the Cedar Street corridor,” town Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner noted during the Feb. 15 planning meeting, held via Zoom.
Among the requests forwarded to commissioners by the planning board during the meeting was a rezoning for 502 Cedar St., from TR (transitional) to CS-MU district.
“This site used to be part of the congregational church and was used as a school and seminary in the mid-1800s,” Mr. Garner said. “In recent years, it’s been a barbecue restaurant, a Habitat for Humanity outlet and, of course, most recently it is a bail bond office.”
The request to rezone the roughly 15,000-square-foot parcel was staff-initiated at the behest of the planning board in January. No one spoke during the public hearing, and the board unanimously forwarded the rezoning to commissioners with a favorable recommendation.
A second request, for 1001 Cedar St., was also recommended for final approval. Owner Bradley Cummins requested the parcel be rezoned from R-8 (residential) to CS-MU, a designation that would allow for multi-family development, among other uses.
“Our intention is to make this much more congruent with the adjacent houses, so that it, in effect, blends in much better than it does currently,” he told the board.
The 0.24-acre parcel at the corner of Cedar and Hedrick streets is occupied by a single-family home and surrounded by a mix of commercial and residential uses. Staff noted the rezoning to CS-MU would do away with the non-conforming nature of the structure due to altered setbacks for the mixed-use district.
“I would like to point out that that area has been a little bit historically challenged in the way that it aesthetically appeared, and I believe that anything could probably be an improvement to that area,” planning board member Paula Gillikin said.
Concurring with her, the panel unanimously approved recommending the rezoning.
The final request considered Feb. 15 was for a 0.474-acre parcel off West Beaufort Road.
Applicant Janine Facciola, who is looking to purchase the property at 823 West Beaufort Road, said with a rezoning from R-8 to B-1 (general business) district, she could start a business there.
“We are hopeful to create a business there that would build up that area and be a positive piece to the neighborhood, as well, and respectful to the existing residents,” Ms. Facciola said.
According to staff, a commercial rezoning for the parcel is in keeping with future land-use plans for the area, and as such it was also unanimously approved.
As part of regular business at the meeting, the planning board also approved minutes from the Jan. 19 meeting.
At the Beaufort Board of Commissioners’ Monday work session, the board set the public hearings for all three rezoning requests for the Monday, March 8 meeting.
