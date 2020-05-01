PINE KNOLL SHORES — When other towns on Bogue Banks lift their short-term rental prohibitions Saturday, May 9, Pine Knoll Shores will follow suit.
The town board of commissioners met Wednesday via GoWebinar and discussed the existing prohibition on short-term rentals, in place due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Mayor Ken Jones said he would issue a change to the town’s state of emergency order, which would allow short-term rentals – including hotel and motel rooms – beginning May 9, the day after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order is set to expire.
The change to the order was issued Thursday. Contracts on file from Thursday through Friday, May 8 may be honored at the discretion of property owners and/or managers.
While the board generally agreed with this change to the order, the commissioners weren’t happy with it.
Commissioner Clark Edwards was particularly upset, saying he thinks the way the Carteret County Board of Commissioners has handled the lifting of prohibitions on short-term rentals is “unconscionable.”
Mr. Edwards was also upset with the prohibition lifting being the result of Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach officials announcing their prohibitions will be lifted without first coordinating with Pine Knoll Shores.
“I feel horrible about being caught between a bully on both ends (of Bogue Banks),” Mr. Edwards said. “As of now we don’t know what the governor will do from May 8 onward. We need to coordinate with the other towns and county but we can’t.”
Commissioner Ted Goetzinger, who requested the discussion of the short-term rental prohibition, said since the other towns on Bogue Banks and the county have elected to reopen their own short-term rentals May 8, Pine Knoll Shores should as well.
“There’s no benefit to holding out,” he said, “and we risk ill will by not allowing it.”
Commissioner Bill Knecht and Mayor Jones agreed with Mr. Goetzinger, though they also echoed Mr. Edwards frustration with the other municipalities and county commissioners.
Mr. Knecht said he thinks the county commissioners should have held a meeting to coordinate the reopening of short-term rentals, while the mayor said he thinks county commissioners’ actions were “stupid and immoral.”
On the related matter of travelers coming into Pine Knoll Shores, during the meeting’s public comment period, Mayor Jones read comments submitted in writing. Residents Hal Johnson and Marsh Cobin spoke against the town’s order that requires residents and property owners traveling to Pine Knoll Shores from outside the county to self-quarantine for 14 days.
The mayor said in response that the self-quarantine order was being lifted. This became official Thursday with the updated state of emergency.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
