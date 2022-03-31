The Atlantic Beach Town Council work session has been rescheduled from Wednesday, April 13 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19. The council will meet in the town boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road.
The meeting is open to the public. Interested participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom; information on how to join online is available at the town website www.atlanticbeach-nc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.