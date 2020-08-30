Water outage set for Beaufort neighborhoods
Beaufort officials issued a notice Thursday announcing a planned water outage for Sunday night into early Monday.
According to the notice, the public utilities department will shut off the water valve that services Professional Park Drive and the Beaufort Club neighborhood at 8 p.m. Sunday. Water service should be restored by 4 a.m. Monday.
Cape Carteret cancels meeting
Cape Carteret has canceled the Tuesday planning board meeting. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Beaufort seeks volunteers for boards
The town of Beaufort seeks applicants for a number of vacancies on volunteer boards.
The openings include an unexpired term ending in January on the Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission, an in-town alternate term ending in January 2022 on the board of adjustment and three, three-year terms on the parks and recreation advisory board.
Applications for the seats should be submitted by Monday, Sept. 21.
In addition, the town is also taking applications for a Beaufort appointment to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority. Applications for that seat are due by Monday.
Applications for the seats can be found online at beaufortnc.org under the Town Hall, Volunteer Boards and Commissions tab.
Submit applications to Town Clerk Michele Davis by email at m.davis@beaufortnc.org.
Members who are currently serving and would like to be reappointed must complete a new application.
Elections board to meet
The Carteret County Board of Elections will convene for its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at its offices at 1702 Live Oak St. in Beaufort.
To abide by coronavirus safety guidelines, the board will meet in the large meeting room and members will sit 6 feet apart.
An agenda for the meeting was not immediately available.
Bogue planners cancel meeting
The Thursday meeting of the Bogue Planning Board has been canceled.
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
MHC Council workshop set for Tuesday
The Morehead City Council will hold its monthly workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
To abide by coronavirus safety guidelines, the meeting will also be broadcast live for residents to attend virtually. To attend, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell at 252-726-6848, ext. 139, or at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org prior to the meeting.
Land-use plan update set for Atlantic Beach meeting
Atlantic Beach residents and property owners will have a chance to provide input on a draft update to the town’s land-use plan Tuesday.
The town planning board will meet at 6 p.m. in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. The public is invited to attend in person or participate remotely via Zoom. Information on how to participate online is available at the town website, atlanticbeach-nc.com/planning-board-meeting/.
During the meeting, the board will hold a public hearing to review, discuss and receive public comment on the town’s draft Coastal Area Management Act LUP update. The document of the plan is available for public review at town hall and online at atlanticbeach-nc.com/land-use-plan-update/.
Questions and written comments may be sent to Town Planner Julian Griffee at planner1@atlanticbeach-nc.com.
HPC set to meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission will convene virtually Tuesday for its regular September meeting.
The board gathers at 6 p.m., and the public can view the meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/94514257856?pwd=SDdZdlQxbFlsd3F5MFFkRisrck9XZz09.
On the agenda are two items of old business and two items of new business, along with approval of minutes from previous meetings.
The board will consider:
- A request for an extension to a previously approved certificate of appropriateness for a rear addition at 505 Ann St.
- A request for exterior paint at 513 Front St.
- A request for exterior siding at 97 and 99 Sunset Lane.
- A request for a fence at 119 Orange St.
Meetings of the HPC are open to the public.
