MOREHEAD CITY — State recreational water quality officials Wednesday lifted a water quality swimming alert at an oceanside site in Carteret County.
Subsequent sampling of the site shows bacteria levels have dropped below the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s standards set for swimming and water play.
The alert was for waters at the public beach access at the end of Bogue Inlet Drive adjacent to the ocean pier in Emerald Isle. Tests of water samples taken Monday showed bacteria levels at the site exceeded the single-sample maximum standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water for a Tier 1 high-usage site. Subsequent testing of water samples collected Tuesday showed the bacteria level at 2 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
Enterococci, the bacteria group used for testing, are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals. While it is not known to cause illness, scientific studies indicate enterococci may indicate the presence of other disease-causing organisms. People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.
Coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 210 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.
For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website at portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreational-water-quality, view a map of the testing sites at the website portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/testing-sites and follow the program’s Twitter feed at the website twitter.com/NCRecPrgm.
