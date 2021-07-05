Bell at historic Ann Street UMC rings out for Fourth of July

BEAUFORT — The church bell of historic Ann Street United Methodist Church rang out 13 times Sunday to celebrate the Fourth of July and to honor the original American colonies.
The bell in the church joined with bells of other churches in the original 13 colonies to ring at 2 p.m., the time organizers of Let Freedom Ring say the Liberty Bell rang announcing the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution, organizers of the event, invited Ann Street UMC several years ago to represent North Carolina as one of the original colonies to ring a bell because of the church’s historical significance. The congregation organized as far back as 1778, and the current building was constructed in 1854.
Each year, Ann Street invites a military veteran to pull the bell rope, and this year retired U.S. Army Col. Wade Mills of Beaufort was selected.
Mr. Mills, who served 26 years in the military, earning three Bronze Stars among his many honors, said it was a privilege to ring on behalf of the state.
“It’s certainly an honor for the church to be invited to ring as a representative of one of the 13 colonies,” he said. “I spent 26 years in the military and that instilled in me a love of country and patriotism. I am still proud of our country and I always will be.”
At the same time as Mr. Mills rang the bell in Beaufort, descendants of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, Pa., tapping the bell 13 times.
Other churches, fire halls, universities, state houses and ships across the nation rang out, as well.
A ceremony was held in the sanctuary prior to the bell ringing, with about 40-plus people attending. There were hymns, prayers and patriotic songs, along with a reading of the preamble to the Declaration of Independence and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
At precisely 2 p.m., attendees watched as Mr. Mills pulled the rope of the bell, located in the church’s foyer.
As church member Greg Ehrler read the names of each of the original colonies, Mr. Mills rang the bell.
Harry and Mary Jane McCracker of Beaufort were among those attending the event.
“It sounded really interesting to us and we didn’t realize this has been going on a long time and we wanted to come,” Mr. McCracker said. “Plus, we’re patriotic.”
As for the states that constitute the original 13 colonies, they are North Carolina, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York and Rhode Island.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
