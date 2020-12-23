NWS forecasts enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday, Friday

NEWPORT — The weather outside is looking frightful Thursday and Friday, Christmas Eve through Christmas Day, according to local meteorologists.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at Wednesday afternoon, saying a strong cold front may bring severe weather, coastal flooding and gusty winds to coastal North Carolina. The outlook has been upgraded from a slight chance to an enhanced chance for severe storms for Carteret County and the rest of the coast.
“Strong, damaging winds in thunderstorms could lead to structural damage, trees down/uprooted and power outages,” the NWS said. “Isolated tornadoes (are) possible, resulting in areas of enhanced damage. Moderate to minor coastal flooding (is) expected for locations adjacent to (the) ocean, inland sounds and tidal rivers.”
The NWS forecasts wind gusts may reach from 40-45 mph in Carteret County, with some areas on the Outer Banks possibly seeing gusts up to 50 mph. In addition, 1-2 feet of inundation is possible along the waterfronts in Carteret County. Finally, temperatures are expected to drop sharply, with Friday night lows forecast from 20-25 degrees.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.