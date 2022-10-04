CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
While staying in Carteret County for a family reunion in August, Fieri stopped by several eateries in Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Salter Path.
Footage was collected from Yellowfin Pub, Sanitary Fish Market, El's Drive-in, Floyd's 1921, Amos Mosquito's and Captain's Kitchen Food Truck.
It is still too early to know exactly how much tape from these places will actually appear on television or what shots may be used for filler. However, in episode 30 of season 33, which aired last Friday on Sept. 30, the culinary artistry of Amos Mosquito's was the star of the show.
Ran by Hallock Cooper Howard and her husband Sandy since opening in 2003, Amos Mosquito's is found at 703 E. Fort Macon Road in Atlantic Beach.
Open six nights a week and serving an eclectic menu of shrimp and chicken pesto alfredo, Jamaican jerk roasted chicken, southwest style tuna, roasted garlic pepper rubbed ribeye steak, a wide range of sushi and much more, Amos Mosquito's is definitely a fan favorite with local gourmands as evidenced by the copious amount of positive feedback on social media.
Following the airing of Friday's episode, Amos Mosquito's Facebook page read, "Hallock did so well on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! The show was awesome last night."
Afterwards, a flood of positive affirmations poured in from appreciative patrons.
"Thank you for all the wonderful comments," the restaurant replied. "The only reason we are in business is because of the amazing people that come in and dine with us every night. We are truly humbled and cannot thank you enough for your support. We look forward to serving you soon!"
According to The Food Network, the channel where the show is aired, another local favorite will also be featured soon.
Floyd's 1921 Restaurant Bar and Catering, located at 400 Bridges St. in Morehead City, will get its chance to shine at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 on the "Rolled and Holed" episode of Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."
Floyd's 1921 has specialized in southern dishes, steaks and seafood since opening in 2005.
The restaurant's menu is crafted by "culinary magician" Floyd Olmstead and features items such as fried oyster and mango spinach salad, mahi over spaghetti squash and Thai shrimp burgers.
Buzz Buzz Shrimp with Fresh Pineapple Slaw
Recipe courtesy of Amos Mosquito's, Atlantic Beach.
Total cook time is 2 hr. 10 min. and yields four servings
Ingredients
Bang-Bang Sauce:
2 cups orange juice
2 cups sugar
1/2 cup sambal
1/2 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
1 1/2 teaspoons ginger purée
2 teaspoons xanthan gum
Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette:
1 small shallot, rough cut (about 2 tablespoons)
1 bunch fresh cilantro, stems and all, chopped
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice
Pinch salt
1 cup vegetable oil
Pineapple Slaw:
One 20-ounce can pineapple tidbits in 100 percent juice, drained
Two 10-ounce bags shredded cabbage for slaw
1/2 cup tightly packed chopped fresh cilantro
2 teaspoons honey
1/8 teaspoon salt
2 to 3 scallions, cut on the bias (about 1/2 cup)
1/2 small red bell pepper, ribs and seeds removed, small dice
Fried Shrimp:
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups milk
2 cups seafood breading
1 pound small, peeled shrimp (90 to 110 count)
Oil, for deep-frying
Sesame seeds, for sprinkling, optional
Directions
Special equipment needed: an immersion blender; a deep fryer.
For the bang-bang sauce: Combine the orange juice, sugar, sambal, soy sauce, vinegar, ginger purée and 2 cups water in a medium pot. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium and maintain a simmer for 45 minutes. Sprinkle in the xanthan gum while blending the sauce with an immersion blender. Continue to blend for 5 minutes, making sure there are no lumps of xanthan gum. Return the sauce to a simmer and cook for 30 more minutes.
For the cilantro-lime vinaigrette: Meanwhile, in a blender, add the shallot, cilantro, vinegar, Dijon, lime juice and salt. Blend until smooth. While the motor is running, slowly drizzle in the vegetable oil. Set aside.
For the pineapple slaw: Combine the pineapple, cabbage, cilantro, honey, salt, scallions, bell peppers and 3/4 cup cilantro lime vinaigrette in a bowl and toss together well. Set aside in refrigeration.
For the fried shrimp: Put the flour in one bowl, the milk in another bowl and the seafood breading in a third bowl. Rinse and pat the shrimp dry.
Preheat the oil in a deep fryer to 350 degrees F.
Toss the shrimp with the flour. Shake off all the excess flour and drop into the milk. Strain the shrimp from the milk and add to the seafood breading bowl. Shake off the excess breading, then add to the fryer. Cook in batches, if necessary, until the shrimp are golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain well and place in a clean bowl. Toss the shrimp with 1 to 1 1/2 cups warm bang-bang sauce. Serve with the pineapple slaw and garnish with the sesame seeds, if using.
Cook’s Note
Bang-bang sauce may be made in advance and can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Reheat before tossing with the cooked shrimp. The cilantro-lime vinaigrette may be made 1 to 2 days in advance and refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week. If it separates, either shake or whisk to bring it back together. The pineapple slaw is best if allowed to rest for 6 to 24 hours in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It will keep for up to 4 days in the refrigerator. Have the slaw already portioned into serving bowls before tossing the shrimp. The sauce will make the crispy breading soft. If you do not plan to eat immediately after tossing in the sauce, consider serving the sauce on the side. This makes a fun appetizer or light dinner. Feel free to substitute larger shrimp (adjust the cook time to 4 to 5 minutes). Include jasmine rice as a side to turn it into a filling dinner.
