Morehead City-based center offers services to area veterans

MOREHEAD CITY — After a medical discharge from the U.S. Army due to a back injury, veteran Wendy Huml of Newport struggled to put her life back together.
She ended up homeless and without a job, until she encountered Veterans Services of the Carolinas, a nonprofit that assists U.S. veterans and their families. She now has a mobile home and a job.
“I’m very thankful for this organization,” Ms. Huml said Thursday. “Thank you doesn’t seem like enough to say for all they’ve done for me.”
Veterans Services of the Carolinas, a division of Asheville Buncombe Christian Community Ministry, opened an office on Commerce Avenue in Morehead City in April 2019. They now have offices in Morehead City, Asheville, Charlotte, Swain, Hickory, Fayetteville and Statesville. However, their service area covers 74 North Carolina counties.
“Our mission is to assist our nation’s veterans and their families by identifying needs and connecting them to community partners throughout North Carolina,” VSC Managing Director Brandon Wilson said. “Most of our funding comes through grants.”
The organization provides a vast array of services to veterans and their families, including rapid rehousing, homeless prevention, service coordination, employment assistance, training and outreach to homeless veterans.
Depending on the need, VSC staff provides intensive case management, temporary financial assistance, housing search assistance, landlord negotiation, budgeting, peer support and mental health service referrals.
“If any veteran has a need of any sort, we want to help them meet that need,” Mr. Wilson said. “It can range from being homeless to they’re bored and want to find somewhere to volunteer.”
Since January, VSC has assisted 160 Carteret County veterans and their families.
Mr. Wilson said the top four needs of county veterans served in 2020 are housing, 30%; food, 21%; clothing, 11%; and employment, 10%.
He said the strength of the program is in creating partnerships with organizations and agencies who help veterans in any way.
“For example, we have a strong partnership in this county with Hope Mission, The Salvation Army and Carteret Warriors for Recovery,” he said. “We don’t want to duplicate services that already exist, we want to come along side and find out where there are gaps in services and try to meet that need.”
Barry Murphy, who is the assistant director of the Morehead City office, added.
“Anyone who knows of a veteran with needs, we would like to know about them,” Mr. Murphy said. “We will work with partner agencies to meet that need. We want to be able to determine where there are gaps in services so we can try to collaborate to meet those needs.”
As an example of collaboration, Mr. Murphy said Ms. Huml was referred to them by NC Works, located next door to their office, when she was seeking employment. VSC assisted in her job search.
During that time, they also discovered she was about to be evicted from her mobile home because it didn’t have vinyl siding and she had fallen behind in rent.
As well as providing rent and legal assistance, Mr. Murphy contacted Carteret Warriors for Recovery, a nonprofit that has helped many families displaced by Hurricane Florence, to install siding on her trailer. Ms. Huml had lost her original mobile home during Florence, then used funds provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to purchase a used mobile home to replace it. However, the mobile home needed repair work.
Jennifer Melton, a volunteer with Carteret Warriors for Recovery, was so impressed with the veteran services organization that she now works on staff.
“I love how active this organization is,” Ms. Melton said. “This organization exists to help the men and women who put their lives on the line for us. The least we can do is help them get back on their feet.”
VSC has a strong emphasis on helping homeless vets. In Carteret County, VSC teams visit homeless camps and hand out supply kits that contain items such as hygiene products, tarps, tents, socks, sleeping bags, first aid kits and scarfs. The organization also operates a large homeless shelter in the Asheville area.
Mr. Murphy said outreach teams want to build relationships with homeless vets and let them know services are available to assist them.
“We want to meet them where they are. It takes time to build relationships. A lot of these vets are transitioning from deployment and it takes time,” Mr. Murphy said.
He added that many homeless vets struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues, which is where partner agencies can assist when vets are ready to take the next step to recovery.
For example, Thursday the organization was helping a veteran enter a substance abuse recovery home operated by Hope Mission in Morehead City. April Fox, a Carteret Community College human services technology student doing her internship with VSC, was putting together clothing, towels and other items for the veteran.
“We want them to know we care about them and that they matter,” she said. “This way they’ll have items to take with them into the home.”
Ms. Fox, a U.S. Navy veteran, said her work with VSC has made a deep impression on her.
“As a veteran, I love this,” she said. “Sometimes veterans feel forgotten. I’ve seen veterans come here so broken, they didn’t know where to go. It’s an honor to help them.”
The three main programs offered by VSC to assist homeless vets are:
- Supportive Services for Veteran Families: A rapid rehousing and homeless prevention program designed to help veterans and their families maintain their current housing or help them find new and affordable housing.
- Healing Outreach Partnerships for Empowerment: A program designed to provide intensive outreach to individuals with severe mental illness who are living outside and are deemed most vulnerable.
- The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program: Serves homeless veterans who need assistance in order to enter, reenter, remain or advance in the workforce.
Veterans who need assistance or those who know of a veteran in need of help can contact Mr. Murphy at 855-962-8387, come by the office at 305 Commerce Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email VSC@abccm.org, contact them on the web at abccm.org or via Facebook.
