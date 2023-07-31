BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider adoption of a contract agreement that would allow Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) and its utility contractors to use Croatan High School (CHS) during emergencies such as hurricanes and other disasters.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 in the school system’s central office at 107 Safrit Drive in Beaufort. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the school system’s YouTube Channel. Public comment will be held at the beginning of the meeting.
The proposed agreement between the school system and CCEC will be considered under the board’s consent agenda, which allows the board to vote on items without public discussion.
The proposal outlines how CCEC and other utility workers assisting the county during an emergency can use the facility.
“CCPSS (Carteret County Public School System) and CCEC recognize the importance to our county of having facilities for lodging for CCEC employees and other utility workers authorized by CCEC,” the proposal states. “CCPSS also recognizes the importance of having large parking lots for staging vehicles during times of disaster.”
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) also acknowledges there was no generator at CHS as of the time the agreement was drawn up, which was June 12.
There will be no cost for use of the school, according to the proposal.
CCEC must appoint two designees and provide their names and contact information to the principal, school system’s maintenance director and school system’s communications director. The company must also ensure school property/facilities are properly maintained while in the use of CCEC. They must also provide supplies as needed.
The board is also scheduled to do the following during the Aug. 1 meeting:
Hear a presentation and possibly approve the school system’s 2023-28 Strategic Plan.
Meet in closed session to receive attorney-client communications.
Consider several policy revisions on second reading.
Hear the first read of multiple policy revisions.
Hear updates on capital and bond projects and comments from the superintendent and board members.
Under the consent agenda, the board will consider:
Adoption of MOU with FIRST North Carolina, a nonprofit that focuses on robotics competitions to inspire the next generation of engineers, computer scientists and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) leaders. The MOU would be for the FIRST North Carolina’s Education Innovation and Research (EIR) grant program. Contingent upon funding of the EIR grant application by the U.S. Department of Education, FIRST North Carolina will provide $20,000 to each newly participating school district in the first year of the program, plus ongoing annual support for the life of the grant program.
Adoption of a MOU for 2023-24 for use of facilities by the Carteret County Parks and Recreation Department.
Adoption of an MOU with the Carteret County Health Department for school health programs during the 2023-24 school year.
Adoption of MOU with health department for other services for 2023-24.
Adoption of MOU with ACCESS Family Services for mental health services for students during 2023-24 school year.
Adoption of MOU with Integrated Family Services for mental health services for students during 2023-24 academic year.
Adoption of MOU with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains for after school programs during the 2023-24 academic year.
Adoption of MOU with Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plains for Juvenile Structured Day program for 2023-24.
Adoption of MOU for foster grandparent program for 2023-24.
Adoption of MOU with Morehead City Parks and Recreation for use of school facilities for 2023-24.
Approval of a Qualified Observer list for teachers on mandatory improvement plans.
Adoption of Consolidated Federal Programs grant application for 2023-24. To meet federal guidelines, each year the school board is required to submit a consolidated grant application that addresses the needs of economically disadvantaged students; English language learners; support for all students in the areas of well-rounded educational opportunities, safety and health and effective use of technology; and support for teachers in the area of effective instruction.
Approval of contract with Maxim Healthcare, which provides licensed health care providers consisting of RNs, LPNs and CNAs for one-on-one nursing services to physically or mentally disabled students. Maxim charges $45 per hour for both RNs and LPNs not to exceed eight hours a day.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.