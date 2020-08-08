MOREHEAD CITY — When the 2020 therapeutic massage graduates began the program in August 2019, their studies were interrupted by Hurricane Dorian. The last eight weeks of their final semester produced even greater educational struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.
In spite of the disruptions, the graduating class managed to complete all of their courses and achieve a 100% first-attempt passing rate on the Massage & Bodywork Licensing Examination, the N.C. State Board licensing examination for massage therapists.
By passing the exam, the new graduates are eligible to apply for their massage therapy license, after which, they can enter the workforce.
“These students have had a lot to overcome during their time at Carteret Community College,” therapeutic massage instructor Steven Koehler said in a press release. “They managed to overcome the obstacles placed before them by natural disasters and a global pandemic, focus on their studies and successfully complete the program. We are so proud of their achievements. For all of these graduates to achieve 100 percent on the certification exam with so much uncertainty and stress around them is outstanding.”
By achieving a certificate in therapeutic massage, the graduates can enter the workforce as massage therapists and work in health care facilities, chiropractors’ offices, spas, health/sports clubs and private practice.
For more information in therapeutic massage and other health care programs, contact Sharell Allen at 252-222-6186 or 252-222-6000 or visit carteret.edu.
