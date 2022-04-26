EMERALD ISLE — With sea turtles increasing in area waters as nesting season approaches, one female turtle will have a chance to reproduce in the future despite being hooked by an angler Sunday on Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle.
Dale Baquer, head of the all-volunteer, nonprofit Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol, said she was notified of the incident Sunday by Carissa Poole.
She quickly went to the pier, where it was determined the juvenile Kemps Ridley turtle had swallowed the hook, and it was in the esophagus.
Ms. Baquer called the Center for Marine Science and Technology on Bogue Sound in Morehead City, then took the 20-pound turtle to the facility, where Dr. Craig Harms and Dr. Emily Christiansen were waiting to perform surgery.
“They operated and successfully removed the hook,” Ms. Baquer said Tuesday. “The turtle was released (in Bogue Sound) later that day.”
She estimated the turtle was 4 to 6 years old.
Kemps Ridleys are listed as endangered but are starting to be seen more in this area, where the most numerous sea turtles are loggerheads, with greens in second place. Emerald Isle had its first documented Kemps Ridley nest in 2018.
“They usually nest on the western Gulf of Mexico,” Mr. Baquer said. “They are the smallest of sea turtles. Fully grown, they are 2 feet and approximately 100 pounds. They usually nest in the daytime.”
Ms. Baquer thanked Ms. Poole for the notification, and everyone involved for the apparently happy outcome. She added that an official report was filed with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
“If you hook a sea turtle, please call us at 252-646-8292 or the N.C. Stranding Hotline at 252-241-7367,” Ms. Baquer said. “Please don’t cut the line or leave at least 2 inches of fishing line.”
The work the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Team does is authorized under a permit from the WRC.
The volunteers walk the beach each morning, looking for nests. When nests show signs of hatching, the Emerald Isle team members stand watch, sometimes through the night, and dig trenches to help the hatchlings avoid predators and make it to the ocean.
There are similar volunteers in the other Bogue Banks towns.
Ms. Baquer said nesting season generally begins about May 1, but Emerald Isle usually gets its first nest in late May or early June.
“We are predicting a big year if the nesting trends stay the same and turtles get the memo,” she said.
According to the website of the WRC Sea Turtle Nest Monitoring System, there were 26 nests in Emerald Isle in 2021. The record number of nests on the town’s strand is 52 in 2016.
In 2021, there were six nests in Salter Path-Indian Beach, 16 in Pine Knoll Shores, six in Atlantic Beach, four within Fort Macon State Park and 293 within the Cape Lookout National Seashore. The most nests in any location in the state was 315 within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
