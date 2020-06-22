BEAUFORT — Ahead of Monday’s 4 p.m. public hearing on the town’s fiscal 2020-21 budget, staff has provided three new tax rate scenarios in addition to the town manager’s proposed 40.68-cent rate.
The new scenarios, provided Monday afternoon, show the effect on Beaufort’s five-year plan, which the town has adopted in recent years alongside the annual operating budget.
One scenario, at a 43.68-cents-per-$100 of assessed value rate, would eliminate a proposed $122,500 fund balance appropriation in the coming fiscal year; reduce the fiscal 2021-22 fund balance appropriation by $389,368; provide $100,398 in the coming year for vehicle replacement and reduce the five-year shortfall to $295,000; fund the remainder of the update to the Unified Development Ordinance ($82,500) next fiscal year; and increase the general fund balance as a percentage of expenditures.
A second scenario at 43.68 cents would also eliminate the proposed fund balance appropriation, provide the same amount for vehicles and reduce the five-year shortfall, cover the remaining cost of the UDO, add debt service money for road work and increase the general fund balance as a percentage of expenditures.
A final scenario with the rate at 46 cents per $100 of property value would eliminate the fund balance for fiscal 2020-21 and 2021-22, fund $336,522 in the coming year for vehicle replacement, increase the fiscal 2021-22 vehicle outlay by $58,961 and eliminate the five-year shortfall, add a debt service funds for roadwork and increase the fund balance as a percentage of the general fund.
All three scenarios and respective five-year plans can be found, alongside the manager’s proposal, online at beaufortnc.org/finance/page/budgets.
The fiscal 2019-20 tax rate is 46 cents, and the manager’s proposal reflects the recent countywide property revaluation. The town has said the revenue-neutral rate is 39.21 cents.
To attend the virtual commission meeting at 4 p.m. Monday and comment during the budget hearing, sign in using Zoom at the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81655624021 or call 1-646-558-8656 and use meeting ID 816 5562 4021.
In accordance with changes to state law regarding public hearings held during virtual meetings, the board will accept written public comments during the 24-hour period following the meeting. To submit a written comment, email Clerk Michele Davis at m.davis@beaufortnc.org.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.