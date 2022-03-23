Beaufort planners recommend allowing duplexes in transitional district

BEAUFORT — Developers seeking to build duplexes in the town’s transitional district may not need to apply for a special-use permit in the near future.
The town planning board met for its regular meeting Monday in the Beaufort train depot. During the meeting, the board unanimously recommended approval to the town board of commissioners for a land development ordinance amendment which, if granted final approval, would make duplex dwelling a permitted use in TR (transitional district) instead of a special use.
The amendment now goes to the board of commissioners for final approval. The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 11.
According to town planning director Kyle Garner’s March 3 report to the board, Fred and Joyce McCune submitted the amendment request. He said in his report duplexes were added to the land development ordinance in 2013.
“There are existing, non-conforming uses (in TR) that, if the amendment were to be approved, would become conforming uses,” Mr. Garner said.
According to the ordinance, TR is meant to be a transition between residential and more intensive districts.
“This includes residential and commercial uses with low noise and traffic impact, which would generally be considered compatible with a residential area which may or may not have buffering requirements,” the ordinance reads.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.