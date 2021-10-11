MOREHEAD CITY — Skimmer trawl fishermen and others in Carteret County have an opportunity to ask federal fisheries managers about turtle excluder device requirements during an event Tuesday, Oct. 26.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Fisheries Service Southeast Fishery Science Center’s gear monitoring team announced it’s hosting question-and-answer webinar sessions summarizing skimmer trawl TED requirements. The team will also help participants with program information and compliance.
A final webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 26 and will be recorded.
Participants may register online at the website noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/j.php?MTID=m3e16d79e7eb99100d305784a86c5e593. The event number is 199 486 9229, and the password is noaa, all lowercase.
Participants may also register by phone by calling 415-527-5035. The access code is the event number.
The science center’s harvesting and engineering branch staff is hosting the webinar to summarize TED requirements that went into effect Aug. 1 for skimmer vessels 40 feet or longer. The webinars will provide a comprehensive summary of the new regulations, gear requirements and research results. It is intended for anyone with an interest in the new TED requirements for skimmer trawls, especially for captains, owners or crewmen on skimmer trawl vessels affected by the regulation.
The NMFS said in its announcement that due to questions coming into the gar monitoring team, the service also wants to provide a list of skimmer trawl TED manufacturers.
“NOAA Fisheries is not recommending any specific manufacturer,” the NMFS said.
In North Carolina, the only listed manufacturer is Gordon’s Net Works of South Brunswick.
