PKS to collect bulk items
Pine Knoll Shores residents have an opportunity Tuesday to clear out bulky items for disposal.
The town announced bulk item pickup has been scheduled for that day. These items should be set away from regular household trash the night prior, as the collection truck will move through town early in the morning. Excess items will be picked up Wednesday.
“Bulk items include furniture, mattresses, bags of clothes, outdoor grills (propane tanks excluded) and small quantities of construction and demolition materials associated with minor home repairs,” the town said. “Long items are not to exceed four feet in length. Doors may be discarded in their full length. There’s a limit of one bulk item per household.”
White goods, or appliances, are also permitted for this pickup event, including refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, clothes driers, dishwashers and hot water heaters.
“Absolutely no used tires, batteries, light bulbs, oil, grease, paint or any other materials that are considered toxic will be collected since these materials are considered to be hazardous,” the town said. “Any white goods with Freon must be completely drained before they can be removed.”
Any resident who plans to remove white goods should notify Town Clerk Charles Rocci by calling 252-247-4353, ext. 13, or by email at clerk@townofpks.com. Notifications should include the resident’s address and the item being removed.
Board to meet Monday
The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed at carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/83667881334?pwd=OE44di9ZZ2s0TkhtOFRhdEZUM0dCdz09.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment at the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov to share the information that they would like to see presented.
The agenda includes a presentation of the annual communicable disease report, health department board training, department of social services and health department updates and a director’s report.
The consent agenda includes:
- A request to accept $11,323 in additional federal Immunization Action Plan funds.
- A request to accept $97,153 in federal COVID-19 infection prevention support funds.
- A request to accept $5,000 in federal funds for a Women, Infants and Children breastfeeding peer counselor program.
- A request to accept $13,332 in additional WIC federal funds.
- Approval of DSS local childcare waiting list policy.
- Approval of 2020 Consolidated Human Services Board policy review.
- A request to accept $74,008 in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds for DSS.
CCC board will meet
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Items on the agenda include the final reading of revisions to a free speech and public assembly policy and final reading of a Title IX policy, which deals with sexual harassment. The agenda also includes approval of the final project capital close-out for an aquaculture demonstration center and approval of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic calendars.
Cape Carteret board to meet Monday
Cape Carteret commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. via GoToMeeting. To join the monthly session, visit gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
To participate by telephone, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 followed by the # sign.
Those who are interested in providing public comment, either in general or during the public hearing on a proposal to rezone 106 and 108 Manatee St. from B10 and R13 (residential) to B20, a business district intended for retail sales and shopping centers, call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email hleffingwell@capecarteret.org to get on the public comment/public hearing list.
For those who want to comment in town hall, staff will set up a webcam in the boardroom and the public can enter one-by-one and make comments over webcam. All who enter town hall must wear a mask, and the staff urges people to participate electronically if possible.
Planning commission to meet Monday
The Carteret County Planning Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the commissioners’ boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
The commission will consider three rezoning requests, as well as approval of the Aug. 10 meeting minutes. A meeting agenda is available online at cartertcountync.gov/AgendaCenter.
MHC Council to meet
The Morehead City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of the municipal building at 202 S. 8th St.
The meeting will also be broadcast live via Zoom. For information on how to attend the meeting electronically, contact City Clerk Cathy Campbell prior to the meeting at cathy.campbell@moreheadcitync.org or 252-726-6848, ext. 139.
TDA meeting set for Tuesday
The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors will hold its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting will have a hybrid format, with some members attending in person and others connecting via Zoom.
