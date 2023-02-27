EMERALD ISLE — The Carteret County Beach Commission voted unanimously Monday afternoon to authorize County Shore Protection Officer Ryan Davenport to seek funds and any necessary permits for a small beach nourishment project to replace sand lost in recent months near the county beach access facility in Indian Beach.
The board met in the Emerald Isle commissioners’ meeting room beside the town police department and online via Zoom.
The action followed a presentation by Nicole VanderBeke of the county’s beach engineering firm, Moffat & Nichol, on the effects along Bogue Banks from Hurricane Ian in the fall of 2022 and other storms during the winter of the same year.
She said that according to a recent survey by Geodynamics, the county’s beach surveying firm, the most significant dune erosion along the county’s tourism magnet island during that time period were most severe in Indian Beach, especially in the area surrounding the popular beach access in the center of the island. While the need for nourishment isn’t particularly urgent – sand that erodes from beaches along Bogue Banks during fall and winter storms usually returns to some degree in spring and summer – beach commissioners said they were particularly concerned about erosion impacts near the heavily used access, the main one between Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores.
Davenport, who serves as secretary to the beach commission, said he’d already been looking at and talking to officials from pertinent state and federal agencies about a small project that would dredge about 1,000 linear feet of sand from a channel on the sound side of Indian Beach and use the material to enhance dunes near the county beach access on the ocean side.
Beach Commission Chair Danny Navey, an Atlantic Beach town commissioner, called the proposed project a “win-win” in that would improve navigation the sound side channel and protect the county beach access on the ocean side.
Davenport said he believes state funds will pay about three-fourths of the cost of the project, which could start as early as Nov. 1 after the period in which federal law prohibits dredging in order to protect threatened and endangered sea birds and turtles.
He said the project would likely involve movement of about 100 dump truck loads of sand. He did not provide an estimated total cost of the project.
Elsewhere along Bogue Banks, VanderBeke told the beach commission Monday erosion from fall and winter storms in 2022 was about as expected, with minor sand losses in the usual “hot spots” in eastern Emerald Isle, some losses in pockets along the oceanfront in Pine Knoll Shores and very little damage in Atlantic Beach.
She added that except for the significant erosion spot in Indian Beach, much of the sand lost should return after the prevailing winds shift to the south and southwest in late spring and all summer along south-facing Bogue Banks.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
