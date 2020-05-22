First responders rescue boaters off Fort Macon

ATLANTIC BEACH — First responders rescued four boaters Friday off the coast near Fort Macon State Park after their boat capsized.
A call went out over the emergency scanner just after 3 p.m. Friday about a capsized vessel near Fort Macon.
Crews from Atlantic Beach, Morehead City and U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Macon deployed to a capsized vessel, with four reported subjects in the water, two adults and two juveniles.
Scanner reports said heavy wave action was present at the time. All four boaters were reportedly brought to shore, with no other boaters unaccounted for.
This is a developing report.
