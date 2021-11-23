BEAUFORT — Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck encourages holiday shoppers to think about safety as they go about their holiday shopping.
“This time of year attracts more shopping-related criminal activity because of the larger crowds and the extended store hours,” he said in a press release. “These factors and the usual distraction of shopping create a more favorable environment for petty thieves and other offenders.”
Sheriff Buck offered the following shopping safety tips:
- A single shopper is the best target for theft. Shop with a friend or relative.
- Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return. Make sure they know what you are wearing, as well as the type of vehicle you are driving.
- Shop during daylight hours. If you shop at night, park your vehicle in a well-lit area.
- Dress casually and avoid wearing expensive jewelry. If carrying cash, keep it in your front pocket rather than in a purse or wallet. Also, store car keys in your pants or jacket pocket.
- Pay careful attention to your surroundings and avoid overloading yourself with packages.
- When returning to your vehicle, look around it and in the back seat. Be aware of strangers approaching you. Have your car keys in your hand.
Sheriff Buck also cautioned residents to be aware of credit card fraud and gift card fraud as the holidays approach. Here are tips for credit cards:
- Keep a close watch on your credit card every time you use it.
- Never write your PIN number on your credit card.
- Never leave your cards or receipts lying around.
- Shield your credit card number so others around you can’t copy it or capture it with a telephone or other camera.
- Only carry cards you absolutely need.
- Shred anything with your card number on it.
- If you’re planning to purchase online, make sure the web page where you enter your credit card information is secure through Secure Socket Layer, or SSL. You can tell if the web page is secure by looking for the gold lock or key icon at the bottom corner of your browser window.
- If you’re not comfortable submitting your information through the internet, call the seller and give them your information over the telephone. Never send your credit card information via email.
- Only do business with companies that provide a physical address and telephone number.
- Keep good records. Print out a copy of any online products or services you purchase.
Here are tips to avoid gift card fraud:
- Never buy gift cards from online auction sites. This is a large source of gift card fraud.
- Only buy gift cards directly from the store issuing the gift card or from a secure retailer’s website.
- Don’t buy gift cards off of publicly displayed racks in retail stores, because these are more susceptible to tampering or theft. Only purchase gift cards at the sales terminal from the cashier.
- Carefully examine both the front and back of a gift card before you buy it. If you see a PIN number, ask for a different card. If the card looks like it has been tampered with in any way, do not purchase it.
- Ask the store cashier to scan the gift card in front of you. This will guarantee your card is valid when you buy it and it reflects the balance you just charged on it.
- Keep your receipt as a proof of purchase if there is money stored on the gift card.
- If possible, register your gift card at the store’s website.
- Never give your Social Security number, date of birth or any other unneeded private information when purchasing a gift card. No reputable company will ask for this information.
