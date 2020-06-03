Carteret County commissioners remember Jonathan Robinson

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners met Monday evening to consider a slew of items, but there was a notable presence missing from the meeting.
Longtime Commissioner Jonathan Robinson, who lived in Atlantic and represented Down East on the board, died Thursday at the age of 68. His seat was adorned with a black bow and single, red rose, and his fellow commissioners wore black in mourning.
“For the first time in 22 and a half years the Carteret County Board of Commissioners will be called to order without the presence of Commissioner Jonathan Robinson,” Chairman Bill Smith said to open the meeting Monday.
The board held a brief moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting, and the commissioners shared memories of him during their comments at the end.
“Jonathan listened to the people and he took what they said to heart and he molded his decision to the occasion,” Commissioner Mark Mansfield said. “And it wasn’t about Jonathan, ever. It was about the commercial fishermen, it was about Down East, it was about his children and especially his grandson, but it was never about Jonathan.”
Many remembered Mr. Robinson as an advocate not only for Down East and commercial fishermen, but the entire county. The late commissioner also served in the N.C. House of Representatives from 1995-96.
“Jonathan was really thought of as someone who looked out for the east, Down East, but he really looked out for the whole county,” Commissioner Jimmy Farrington said. “…As far as I was concerned he had the most knowledge of all of us.”
At Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh’s request, the board watched a video clip from a meeting a couple years ago in which Mr. Mansfield recognized Mr. Robinson for 20 years of service to the county on the board of commissioners. In the clip, Mr. Robinson shares some thoughts, and many commissioners watching Monday became emotional.
Several commissioners also shared memories of Mr. Robinson’s humor, as well as his quick wit and tendency to fiercely defend an opinion.
“If you were ever a victim of his tongue lashing, it didn’t mean he didn’t love you, he was just going to hold you accountable for what you were doing,” Mr. Mansfield said. “And he was going to point out his opinion, not that you had to agree with him, but he was going to let you know that he didn’t agree with you.”
Commissioner Ed Wheatly called the late commissioner one of his closest friends and said Mr. Robinson was the reason he was sitting on the board. When Mr. Wheatly was running for the seat, he said Mr. Robinson gave him the encouragement to defeat his opponents.
“If it hadn’t been for Jonathan Robinson, I wouldn’t be sitting here. He was a hell of a lot more excited about me running than I was,” Mr. Wheatly shared. “…It was never ‘you’ or ‘I,’ it was always ‘we.’ And he stuck with me till the day he died.”
Mr. Wheatly closed out Monday’s meeting with some final thoughts on the commissioner.
“Jonathan Robinson is a legend. I don’t think that the people Down East or Carteret County will ever have a bigger, stronger, more honest advocate than him,” he said. “I love (him), I’ll miss him.
“Jonathan Robinson is a legend and my friend, I’ll never forget him.”
