Carteret health officials report uptick in active cases, lower positivity rate Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — After falling over the weekend, active cases of COVID-19 are rising again in Carteret County, according to the County Health Department’s Wednesday update.
Officials reported 292 active cases Wednesday, up from 275 as of Tuesday. Additionally, the county added 36 new cases to its overall count, bringing the total to 7,879 cases confirmed since March 2020.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City decreased by one to 16 Wednesday, with officials reporting all but one of the patients are not fully vaccinated. The COVID death toll stands at 79, with CHC officials reporting 24 of those deaths occurred between Aug. 1 and Sept. 21, making it the deadliest period in the pandemic for the county.
Officials reported 21 of the deaths were not fully vaccinated.
The percent positivity rate, which represents the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests taken, was 8.7% Wednesday, lower than it has been in several weeks. The rate is getting closer to the 5% positivity rate the County Board of Education recently set as a threshold for making masks optional in school settings.
