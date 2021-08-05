Carteret County’s school bond projects slowed due to supply chain disruptions

NEWPORT — Carteret County school bond construction manager Keith Maready said due to difficulties getting supplies, it’s been challenging to make progress on construction and building improvement projects included in a $42 million bond referendum approved in November.
“The supply chain has been severely disrupted” due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Maready said during the County Board of Education meeting Tuesday in the media center of Newport Middle School.
For example, he said there’s been a delay in getting parts for doors that are scheduled to be installed at several schools.
“I don’t know what to tell you on a delivery date on doors because the suppliers can’t give me a date,” Mr. Maready said, adding he’s hopeful work could begin “sometime in September.”
He wanted to begin replacing the Newport Elementary School cafeteria roof, but work was delayed because “we are hesitant to start there because of the fear of the supply chain. We will mobilize there as soon as we can. We didn’t want to take a roof off without having the supplies to replace it.”
Mr. Maready said design work is progressing on multi-use gyms for all three county high schools and White Oak Elementary School. The gyms will also serve as emergency shelters. He hopes to come back to the board with a list of projects and designs for approval in October.
Mr. Maready anticipates construction work to first begin on the gym at East Carteret High School, then WOES, Croatan High School and finally West Carteret High School.
“We’ve run into some challenges with West Carteret High School,” he said, citing the reason WCHS will be the last of the four gyms.
Mr. Maready appealed to the public and school administrators to be patient. He said he’s received complaints from schools and others regarding why work has not yet started. He added that he’s also being pressed on why work hasn’t begun on certain projects included in the bond list.
“I feel like the priorities you set out was getting the gyms up and ready because they will be shelter ready,” he said. “I’m very happy to redirect myself or those under me, but I work for you and the county taxpayers and I believe I’m doing what I was directed to do.”
School board member John McLean assured Mr. Maready he was following the board’s directive.
“You are doing what we asked. We’ve all gotten a lot of phone calls,” Mr. McLean said. “There’s a lot of work to be done before you can start building.”
Board member Travis Day agreed.
“Thank you. We know this is a crazy time to be doing this,” he said.
