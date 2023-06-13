The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it is using new technology to help the replacement bridge to connect Harkers Island and mainland Carteret County last longer.
The department announced Friday that it is using a carbon-fiber reinforced polymer to help combat corrosion and help the bridge now under construction last longer than traditional bridges built with steel-reinforced materials.
NCDOT said it plans to use the material, a polymer that is easy to maneuver, for other projects in the future.
“We are going to have to learn to work smarter, be innovative, but we also want to be able to be capturing some of the wisdom from some of our seasoned employees and make sure that we still understand why we are doing what we are doing and maintain good stewardship for the state of North Carolina,” NCDOT Engineer Pam Carriker in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.