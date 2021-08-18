Count continues to rise as Carteret reports additional 66 COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials in Carteret County reported 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 370 known active cases in the county Wednesday.
The news comes the same day state officials said all of North Carolina’s 100 counties are now considered high transmission zones by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are experiencing the fastest acceleration in cases since the pandemic started,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said during Wednesday’s emergency update.
That acceleration is due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
In high-transmission areas, such as North Carolina, health officials recommend individuals wear masks in public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
Amid the surge, the Carteret County Health Department has returned to daily local COVID updates, with 66 new cases confirmed since Tuesday for a total of 6,080 since March 2020. Wednesday’s update indicated there are 368 known active cases in the county.
COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City fell by one from an all-time high of 23 Tuesday to 22 as of Wednesday.
To date, the health department reports 5,652 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County and 60 deaths, the latest reported Aug. 11.
With more than 10 million vaccine doses administered across the state as of Wednesday, according to Dr. Cohen, the free COVID-19 shot is available to all individuals ages 12 and older.
To schedule an appointment with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2, or go online to myspot.nc.gov.
