Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City files civil complaint, seeks preliminary injunction against downtown property owner over street dispute
- Adams, former director who built lauded East Carteret High School band program, dies at age 77
- Mill Creek man charged with felony child abuse after 4-year-old transported to hospital
- Detectives investigate fatal shooting of Otway man as homicide
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system
- Several units at Ocean Reef condominiums damaged in Sunday fire in Emerald Isle
- Carteret County investigators charge mother in ongoing child abuse probe
- Morehead City officer who died of COVID-19 remembered as funny, musically gifted
- Truck driver taken to hospital after running off Highway 101 Thursday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: The nation is suffering a malaise of leadership (45)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: D-R-A Day remembered (33)
- Carteret County school board votes 5-2 to keep mask mandate in place until October (24)
- As flooding persists in western Emerald Isle, town seeks millions through federal grant program for filtration collaboration (13)
- Carteret County adds 120 new COVID-19 cases over Labor Day weekend (13)
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to the Beaufort Planning Board (11)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s veto politicizes social studies curriculum (11)
- EDITORIAL: US faces another withdrawal disaster (11)
- Carteret County Schools searches for cafeterias workers amid shortage (10)
- District Attorney Scott Thomas changes party affiliation to Republican (9)
- Carteret school board to consider mask mandate once again during Tuesday meeting (8)
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)
- Insurance officials mark 30,000 weather-resilient roofs installed in US with ceremony in Atlantic Beach (8)
- Sen. Tillis co-sponsors Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (7)
- Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County increase to 305 Wednesday (6)
- Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters (6)
- Beaufort HPC approves signage to mark Topsail Park as port of entry in trans-Atlantic slave trade (6)
- CHC pauses elective procedures Tuesday in light of high COVID hospitalizations, will monitor daily (6)
- Riverwatch board appoints Drohan as new Coastal Carolina Waterkeeper (6)
- Consultants recommend Morehead City adopt stormwater service fee as part of management master plan (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should follow the zoning laws (5)
- Mayor, candidate clash as Peletier board schedules public hearing on racetrack practice hours (5)
- NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)
- EDITORIAL: Carteret’s growth needs better land use planning (4)
- Murphy co-sponsors legislation to honor 13 service members killed in Kabul attack (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is it worth the damage? (4)
- Carteret health officials confirm 107 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (4)
- EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)
- Newport staff says work underway to complete 2 missing audit reports (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shelter duty should be on a voluntary basis (3)
- Carteret County to reduce number of recycling convenience sites beginning Thursday (3)
- Crystal Coast tourism officials anticipate large crowds over Labor Day weekend (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Developer should not drive the public agenda (3)
- Carteret County confirms 4 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday (3)
- Carteret County requests feds withdraw rufa red knot critical habitat proposal (3)
- Carteret County reports 2 additional COVID deaths Monday; active cases drop (3)
- July breaks all-time record for occupancy tax collections with $2.8M in revenue (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Redistricting should be a fair and open process (3)
- Carteret public schools report 32 COVID-19 cases during first week of classes (2)
- Western Carteret fire chief pleads for assistance through federal COVID-19 relief money (2)
- Officials issue swimming advisory at Morehead City public access (2)
- IB commissioners forward land use amendment to pave way for potential major development (2)
- EDITORIAL: City’s stormwater plans need public investment and interest (2)
- EDITORIAL: “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” (2)
- Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (2)
- Fisheries managers sending draft coastal habitat protection plan out for public comment (2)
- Active cases of COVID-19 surpass 400 in Carteret County Wednesday (2)
- New methadone clinic opens in Cedar Point to help those fighting addiction (2)
- Coastal Bike Impact seeks support for development of countywide bicycle, pedestrian network (1)
- Emerald Isle to install cameras at beach access parking lots, strand; public Wi-Fi in the works (1)
- Carteret County adds new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Thursday (1)
- Cougar boys win second straight on pitch, 4-1 at East Duplin (1)
- Commission seeks to manage small mesh gill nets fishery by fishery (1)
- Taking a look at oldest running festival on Crystal Coast while ramping up for first “mullet blow” (1)
- Emerald Isle eyes federal fund source for stormwater management improvement project (1)
- School system test scores above state average, decline from previous years (1)
Video
Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City files civil complaint, seeks preliminary injunction against downtown property owner over street dispute
- Adams, former director who built lauded East Carteret High School band program, dies at age 77
- Mill Creek man charged with felony child abuse after 4-year-old transported to hospital
- Detectives investigate fatal shooting of Otway man as homicide
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system
- Several units at Ocean Reef condominiums damaged in Sunday fire in Emerald Isle
- Carteret County investigators charge mother in ongoing child abuse probe
- Morehead City officer who died of COVID-19 remembered as funny, musically gifted
- ABC chairman resigns amid supply issues, problems at warehouse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- EDITORIAL: The nation is suffering a malaise of leadership (45)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: D-R-A Day remembered (33)
- Carteret County school board votes 5-2 to keep mask mandate in place until October (24)
- As flooding persists in western Emerald Isle, town seeks millions through federal grant program for filtration collaboration (13)
- Carteret County adds 120 new COVID-19 cases over Labor Day weekend (13)
- Planners recommend Carteret commission denies request for new marina along Bogue Sound (12)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An open letter to the Beaufort Planning Board (11)
- EDITORIAL: Governor’s veto politicizes social studies curriculum (11)
- EDITORIAL: US faces another withdrawal disaster (11)
- Carteret County Schools searches for cafeterias workers amid shortage (10)
- District Attorney Scott Thomas changes party affiliation to Republican (9)
- Carteret school board to consider mask mandate once again during Tuesday meeting (8)
- In split vote, Carteret commissioners accept $9.5M offer for county-owned water system (8)
- Insurance officials mark 30,000 weather-resilient roofs installed in US with ceremony in Atlantic Beach (8)
- Owner hoping to open: Yacht Club owner presents his case (8)
- Sen. Tillis co-sponsors Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (7)
- Active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County increase to 305 Wednesday (6)
- Newport receives $550K grant to hire 3 full-time firefighters (6)
- Beaufort HPC approves signage to mark Topsail Park as port of entry in trans-Atlantic slave trade (6)
- CHC pauses elective procedures Tuesday in light of high COVID hospitalizations, will monitor daily (6)
- Riverwatch board appoints Drohan as new Coastal Carolina Waterkeeper (6)
- Consultants recommend Morehead City adopt stormwater service fee as part of management master plan (5)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Commissioners should follow the zoning laws (5)
- Should N.C. prison system be restored as a standalone agency? (5)
- Mayor, candidate clash as Peletier board schedules public hearing on racetrack practice hours (5)
- NCDOT to host outreach events for disadvantaged businesses to learn about contracting opportunities (4)
- EDITORIAL: Carteret’s growth needs better land use planning (4)
- Murphy co-sponsors legislation to honor 13 service members killed in Kabul attack (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Gays are people too! (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Is it worth the damage? (4)
- Carteret health officials confirm 107 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday (4)
- EDITORIAL: Emerald Isle needs a final stormwater fix (4)
- Newport staff says work underway to complete 2 missing audit reports (4)
- On N.C. coast, lose the seagrass and lose the fisheries (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shelter duty should be on a voluntary basis (3)
- Carteret County to reduce number of recycling convenience sites beginning Thursday (3)
- Crystal Coast tourism officials anticipate large crowds over Labor Day weekend (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Developer should not drive the public agenda (3)
- Carteret County confirms 4 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday (3)
- Carteret County requests feds withdraw rufa red knot critical habitat proposal (3)
- Toxins and mislabeling threaten NC seafood (3)
- Carteret County reports 2 additional COVID deaths Monday; active cases drop (3)
- July breaks all-time record for occupancy tax collections with $2.8M in revenue (3)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Redistricting should be a fair and open process (3)
- Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street after Fed statement (2)
- Analysis: Biden's war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated (2)
- Gaston town clerk issued unauthorized loans, commingled personal funds, auditors find (2)
- Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits (2)
- Evacuees plead for action: 'We are in some kind of jail' (2)
- US forces keep up Kabul airlift under threat of more attacks (2)
- Biden promise to strike extremists faces new Afghan reality (2)
- Changing climate poses burden as people count on fishing in NC (2)
- Carteret public schools report 32 COVID-19 cases during first week of classes (2)
- One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden's reset (2)
- Western Carteret fire chief pleads for assistance through federal COVID-19 relief money (2)
- Town loses staff: Swansboro manager Seaberg resigns (2)
- US helped family escape Afghanistan overland (2)
- Officials issue swimming advisory at Morehead City public access (2)
- IB commissioners forward land use amendment to pave way for potential major development (2)
- EDITORIAL: City’s stormwater plans need public investment and interest (2)
- EDITORIAL: “Are you guys ready? Let’s roll!” (2)
- Carteret commissioners approve 10% salary increase for sheriff’s office employees (2)
- NCDOT designs with resilience in mind for coastal roads (2)
- Chiefs explain EOC’s role (2)
- Fisheries managers sending draft coastal habitat protection plan out for public comment (2)
- Active cases of COVID-19 surpass 400 in Carteret County Wednesday (2)
- New methadone clinic opens in Cedar Point to help those fighting addiction (2)
- After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules (1)
- Coastal Bike Impact seeks support for development of countywide bicycle, pedestrian network (1)
- Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed (1)
- China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal (1)
- Emerald Isle to install cameras at beach access parking lots, strand; public Wi-Fi in the works (1)
- Carteret County adds new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Thursday (1)
- Do ATVs belong on roads? Towns are abuzz on perks, drawbacks (1)
- Companies, activists push to speed zero-emission truck sales (1)
- Bill to curb racial teaching goes to North Carolina governor (1)
- A Hurricane Ida unknown: Economic impact on region and US (1)
- Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace (1)
- Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job (1)
- Emotions raw before Paris trial for Islamic State carnage (1)
- Cougar boys win second straight on pitch, 4-1 at East Duplin (1)
- Marchers across US call on Congress to bolster voting rights (1)
- Commission seeks to manage small mesh gill nets fishery by fishery (1)
- US-built databases a potential tool of Taliban repression (1)
- Taking a look at oldest running festival on Crystal Coast while ramping up for first “mullet blow” (1)
- Police arrest three, look for two more in N. Carolina death (1)
- Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions (1)
- Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened (1)
- Emerald Isle eyes federal fund source for stormwater management improvement project (1)
- Militia leader to be sentenced in Minnesota mosque bombing (1)
- Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border (1)
- Many hurdles for families with food challenges, poll shows (1)
- School system test scores above state average, decline from previous years (1)
- ABC chairman resigns amid supply issues, problems at warehouse (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.