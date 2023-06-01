OCEAN — Croatan High School seniors, dressed in graduation regalia, were greeted with cheers and high fives May 30 as they walked the halls of three county schools.
In an effort to inspire elementary and middle school students to graduate, the seniors toured Bogue Sound Elementary, White Oak Elementary and Broad Creek Middle schools. Students who attend those schools will end up at CHS if they stay in the district.
CHS principal Kay Zimarino said the school has presented the senior walk for several years to inspire the next generation of graduates. Other county high schools do similar tours. This was a bittersweet senior tour for Zimarino, who will retire at the end of this school year.
“This is always an emotional time,” she said, and this is the biggest group we’ve ever had. We hope it inspires the younger kids to remain in school so one day they can walk through the halls in cap and gown.”
CHS senior Tindra Tramontano, who also attended WOES and BCMS, said she remembered watching the seniors walk through her school when she was younger.
“It feels so good and I am looking forward to seeing all of my old teachers,” she said. “I remember seeing them (CHS seniors) when I was in elementary school. It felt like it was such a long time away, so it’s kind of weird that now we’re doing it.”
Senior Taylor Whealton agreed.
“It’s crazy. They told us at the beginning of the year that this year would go fast. They were right,” he said. “I remember watching seniors walk when I was younger, but I didn’t fully understand. But now I know how they felt.”
Many elementary pupils who lined the hallways said they did understand the importance of finishing school and appreciated the visit by the seniors.
Bogue Sound Elementary School fourth-grader Averie Gregg said, “It was good. I knew two of the them. It’s exciting because I know someday I will get to do this.”
As the seniors walked briskly through hallways, many teachers could be seen with tears in their eyes.
Bogue Sound Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Tracy Sutton said, “One of the students was my high school intern. This gives our kids inspiration to dream big.”
Seniors at all three county high schools will take their final walks during commencement exercises at 6:30 p.m. June 9.
