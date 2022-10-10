MOREHEAD CITY — Like old friends that return each fall, colorful pumpkins arrived Oct. 5 on the front lawn of First Presbyterian Church.
Volunteers, including men from Hope Mission of Carteret County, served as the welcoming committee as they unloaded the decorative orbs from a tractor-trailer that delivered the pumpkins from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico, where they were grown.
The church sells them each October as a fundraiser for youth mission trips. Youth Director Jeff Vaughn said one trip young people will take is to help survivors of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
“We’re going down to help clean up in Florida,” Vaughn said as he busily offloaded pumpkins of all varieties.
He added that the sale of pumpkins also benefits the Navajo people on the reservation.
With the pumpkins somewhat of a county tradition, those helping Oct. 5 said it was a task they gladly undertook.
“We love this because it is an outreach to our community,” Sarah Vaughn said.
“We have school groups come out, and we offer storytellers for those who book ahead.”
Jeff Vaughn said the church received about 2,500 orange pumpkins of multiple sizes. There are also a variety of additional colors, such as white, green and black. Plus, there are many uniquely shaped decorative gourds, such as green swans and acorns.
Prices range from $1 to $30, depending on the size and type.
The pumpkin patch is open noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week through Oct. 31.
As is tradition, the church has set up a display area for those wanting to take photos of children or families in the patch.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
