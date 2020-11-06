Historic commission signs off on COA changes for Front Street building

BEAUFORT — The owners of the commercial building at 400 Front St. have the go-ahead from the Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission to continue work on the building’s exterior.
The HPC met Tuesday for its regular meeting via Zoom. During the meeting, the commission discussed and unanimously granted requested changes to the certificate of appropriateness for the building to allow for exterior changes. In addition to initial changes – allowing a roof extension and maintaining the existing concrete walkway on the street side of the building – the owners also requested permission to extend a low brick exterior around the base of the building, including its west side, and to install downspouts from the roof, which would be painted to match the building’s façade.
Much of this work has already been completed, in violation of the original COA issued by the panel. However, because the owners filed an application for revision after being notified of the violation, they didn’t receive a stop work order.
Project architect Megan Toma said they began work prior to receiving a COA revision due to subcontractor availability.
“It was never our intent to deceive you,” Ms. Toma said. “We apologize for not coming before the commission sooner.”
The original COA, issued in February 2019, permitted the concrete walkway in front of the building to be replaced with a wooden walkway and for the waterside roof to be extended to partially covered the second story deck.
Ms. Toma said they were requesting extending the roof an additional 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches, along with support beams, to ensure the extended roof would be structurally sound.
While the panel generally supported the proposed changes, HPC member John Stephens had some concerns. Chief among them was the management of the stormwater runoff that would come from the downspouts and the appearance of the west side of the building, where an existing fence will be removed for the brick façade, some bike racks and greenery.
“We’re talking about a major thoroughfare,” Mr. Stephens said, referring to Front Street and its pedestrian traffic. “What we end up with is important … How the building looks on the west side is as important as on the front.”
HPC member Laura Sicklin said she understood the Toma’s position, being in construction herself. Chairperson Bob Terwilliger said he thinks the brickwork being put in looks good and he doesn’t have any problem leaving the concrete walkway in place.
“In the future, I’d advise getting a request for (COA) changes in as soon as possible,” he said.
This COA revision was one of two requests from the property owners of 400 Front St. The HPC also unanimously approved a COA to install eight attached signs to the building, four on the street side and four on the water side.
Town Planning and Inspections Director Kyle Garner said the signs would total 124 square feet, 65% of the allowable signage of 190 square feet under the town’s land development ordinance.
The HPC also unanimously approved meeting minutes from the Oct. 6 commission meeting and its 2021 meeting calendar.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.