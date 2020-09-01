Two people injured in collision Tuesday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — A traffic collision Tuesday afternoon near the intersection Highway 24 and Hodges Street in Morehead City resulted in at least two injuries.
The collision occurred at about 3 p.m. on Highway 24, just behind the Walgreens pharmacy at 5053 Highway 70 West. The Morehead City Fire/EMS Department and Morehead City police responded to the accident, which occurred between a blue passenger car and a red pickup truck.
“It is still under investigation,” Morehead City Police Lt. Trent Johnson said. “There were two, possibly three injuries.”
As of 3 p.m., no charges have been filed in relation to the collision. The News-Times observed two patients receiving medical transport from first responders at the scene.
Walgreens pharmacy technician Casey Whitaker was working at the pharmacy during the time of the collision.
“I was talking to a customer in the drive-thru, when I heard a loud crash,” Mr. Whitaker said. “I looked up and saw the truck spinning.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
