Commission to review state Coastal Habitat Protection Plan amendment at August meeting

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents and others may soon have an opportunity to comment on a draft amendment to the state’s Coastal Habitat Protection Plan.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 25-26. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. Aug. 26. The agenda includes an overview of the draft 2021 amendment to the CHPP, after which the commission is scheduled to vote on sending it out for public and advisory committee review.
The public may listen to the meeting by phone or online. For links to join the meeting, visit deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s CHPP steering committee wants to promote more environmental protection and stormwater runoff management through the plan. The committee met virtually Aug. 3 and unanimously sent a suite of recommended changes to the MFC, as well as the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission and the N.C. Environmental Management Commission.
Measures recommended in the draft CHPP include research and incentives in support of living shoreline projects, outreach to stormwater permit holders on rules and required maintenance for stormwater control measures and research into alternative wastewater systems for coastal conditions.
Additional agenda items on the MFC August agenda include:
· Adopting the five-year fishery management plan schedule.
· Establishing the annual cap on the number of commercial fishing licenses available through the eligibility pool.
· Approving notice of text to begin the readoption process of 109 rules and give final approval for the readoption of nine rules in state statues funder a mandatory periodic review schedule.
· Discussing and a possibly voting on further development of options to modify small mesh gill net rules.
· Electing a vice chairperson.
· Receiving a presentation on the division’s annual stock overview report.
· Hearing an update on the development of the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Amendment 3.
Public comment will be accepted beginning at 6 p.m. at the Aug. 25 session, and a 30-minute public comment period is scheduled near the beginning of the meeting Aug. 26. Those who wish to speak during one of the comment periods are required to preregister by 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
Written public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 23 through an online form. Commentors may submit comments online at the website deq.nc.gov/marine-fisheries-commission-comment-form-august-2021-meeting.
Written comments may also be mailed to August 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. Aug. 23.
