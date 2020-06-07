County board holds public hearing, moves forward with proposed budget

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday continued budget talks and held a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget, but no one spoke for or against the county’s approximately $123 million plan.
The public hearing is a required part of the budget process that takes place before the board adopts the tax-and-spend plan. Commissioners will hold another meeting later this month to formally adopt the budget ordinance and set a tax rate for the upcoming year.
The proposed tax rate is 33 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a 2-cent increase over the current year.
Nobody spoke during the public hearing Monday, and the board of commissioners briefly continued talks started at last month’s meeting. The discussion Monday evening mostly centered on how the novel coronavirus will impact the upcoming fiscal year budget.
County Manager Tommy Burns noted sales tax revenue and interest on investments, as well as other sources of income, are projected to take a hit next year due to the pandemic. The county anticipates more than $1.5 million in lost revenue.
On the expense side, Mr. Burns said the budget is “lean” this year.
“We’ve just had to really watch our spending because of the decreased revenue,” he said. “…We cut tremendously to even get to the budget that we submitted to you at the last meeting. Dee (Meshaw, county finance director) and I worked pretty diligently through that to manage that because it was a very difficult budget.”
Mr. Burns called the proposed plan a “maintenance” budget to keep essential services and operations of the county functioning. He added there are currently no plans to lay off any employees as a result of a budget shortfall.
“We run pretty lean anyway,” he said.
The board also heard from Carteret County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor and Finance Officer Kathy Carswell on the schools’ budget request.
Ms. Carswell reported the school system is requesting about $24.5 million for next year. That figure includes $580,000 in pass-through funds for the county’s charter schools.
The school system’s budget request is an increase of about $850,000 over the 2019-20 allocation. The largest share of the increase is $629,000 for a state-mandated benefit increase. Also, Ms. Carswell reported the county will lose a net of four state-funded positions next year.
“We’re not going to ask the county commissioners to pick up that funding,” Ms. Carswell said. “We are actually going to cut those positions, and it would be through attrition.”
Mr. Paylor noted the county gave the school system an advance of about $1.1 million to carry out various maintenance projects, such as painting and HVAC repairs, on schools while students have been out of the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the money was spent in the 2019-20 fiscal year, it came out of the school system’s 2020-21 budget.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.