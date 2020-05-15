Potential tropical cyclone may bring rip currents to coast

NEWPORT — Local forecasters warn of potential rip current conditions this weekend as a possibly tropical cyclone forms off the coast of Florida.
The National Weather Service weather forecasting office in Newport issued notice Friday morning that dangerous rip currents are possible along the North Carolina coast, including off Carteret County, Saturday and Sunday into the early part of next week.
The potential rip current conditions are due to a potential tropical or subtropical storm the National Hurricane Center said is forming off the southeast U.S. coast, near Florida.
“The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance that this (storm) will happen to 80%, sometime late Friday or Saturday, over the northwest Bahamas,” NWS meteorologist Erik Heden said Friday morning. “Beyond rip currents, impacts, if any, on our area are largely unknown at this time.”
If a tropical storm forms, it will be the first storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. According to the NHC, the first named storm this year will be called Arthur.
Forecasts, outlooks, watches, warnings and more are available at the NWS Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx/, as well as on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Tropical weather forecasts, watches and warnings are available at the NHC website at nhc.noaa.gov.
