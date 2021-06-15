BEAUFORT — Carteret County officials announced Monday Nick Wilson, previously the public information officer for the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, is now PIO for the county government.
According to a release, Mr. Wilson began work at the county administration office June 7.
In his role, Mr. Wilson will oversee and facilitate strategic planning and processes for countywide communications. He will serve as point of contact for all media and public relations needs relating to Carteret County government.
“Communicating clearly and effectively with our community is a top priority and we are excited to have Nick on board promoting the good work of our County staff, services, and programs,” county manager Tommy Burns said in the release.
The News-Times has requested details about Mr. Wilson’s salary and other information.
Mr. Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from East Carolina University and has more than 14 years of professional experience in communications, the release states.
“I’m extremely proud to join the team under the leadership of County Manager Burns and I’m thrilled with this exciting opportunity to be working for the County in this new role,” Mr. Wilson said. “Transparency and being a trusted source of clear, timely and engaging communication about County services will be the top priority with this position. I’m incredibly grateful to work alongside the County’s incredible leadership team and commend the County Commissioners for their foresight in funding this position.”
