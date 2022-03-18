NC Seafood Festival names Yopp executive director

MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Seafood Festival has named a new executive director to take the helm following the resignation of former longtime director Stephanie McIntyre in February.
Festival officials announced in a Wednesday release the appointment of Virginia Yopp as the next executive director of the festival, effective March 14. According to the release, Ms. Yopp has more than 25 years of experience in corporate and nonprofit sectors, working in philanthropy, public relations, government affairs, marketing, strategic planning, volunteer development and event planning.
She has served on numerous nonprofit boards and committees in the Raleigh community, including president of the Junior League of Raleigh and cochair of the 2013 N.C. Governor’s Inaugural Ball. She was also recognized as a 2012 recipient of the Triangle Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 award.
“This position requires an extraordinary individual to lead the organization and continue implementation of our vision to celebrate a rich heritage in seafood, working waterfronts, and community engagement,” seafood festival board chairperson Dr. Ken Riley said in the release. “We hope everyone is as excited as we are about the future of the North Carolina Seafood Festival.”
Ms. Yopp and her family have had a home in Beaufort for more than 30 years and are excited to make the town their primary residence.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the North Carolina Seafood Festival Board of Directors and its community partners to carry on the great tradition of this festival,” she said. “I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the festival to the next level.”
