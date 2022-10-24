CAPE CARTERET — It’s almost time for the annual Cape Carteret Fall Festival, which brings dozens of craft vendors, great music and hayrides through the neighborhood to the Community Park behind town hall off Dolphin Street.
The event will be from 1 to 6 p.m. – a little shorter than the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours in the past – on Saturday, Nov. 5.
There will be plenty to eat with a wide variety of food trucks, and there will be facepainting and touch-a-truck for the youngsters. The young ones will also enjoy Emmy, the mascot of the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol.
Everything, except for purchases from vendors, is free at the family-friendly event.
For the first time, this year there will be axe-throwing for those inclined to show off their skills in the growing pastime.
High-flying trick riders from Chain Reaction Action Sports, an eastern North Carolina group that performs regionally, will put on the BMX show.
Music will be by two of the most popular artists in the area, guitar wizard Justin Castellano and rocker Hank Barbee.
Sponsors of the event include Ken A. Hudson Plumbing, Coastline Signature Homes Turn-Key Home Solutions, Shorewood Real Estate, Emerald Isle Realty, The Crystal Coast Civic Federal Credit Union, and South Swell Surf Shop.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.