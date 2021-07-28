Church News

Parkview Baptist

Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer a day camp Monday through Friday. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will host a soccer camp Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5. The camp for rising kindergarten through fifth-graders will be from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Lou Johnson at ljohnson@firstpresmhc.org or call the church office at 252-247-2202.

