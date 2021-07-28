Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer a day camp Monday through Friday. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will host a soccer camp Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5. The camp for rising kindergarten through fifth-graders will be from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact Lou Johnson at ljohnson@firstpresmhc.org or call the church office at 252-247-2202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.