MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Health Care announced it has launched a new feature on its website displaying average patient wait times at the emergency room for non-emergent visits and non-life threatening illness or injury.
Patients can find estimated wait times prior to coming to the emergency room on the right margin of the homepage of the hospital’s newly designed website, carterethealth.org. According to a release from CHC announcing the new feature, the average wait time provided on the website is based on a one-hour rolling average and is updated every 30 minutes.
“Carteret Health Care is committed to providing the best possible care to every patient,” the hospital said in the release. “In the Emergency Department, we strive to keep your wait time as short as possible while also keeping you informed.”
The estimated wait times reflect the time between the patient’s arrival to the emergency department and when that patient has care initiated or ordered by a doctor, nurse practitioner or physician assistant, which could occur when initially triaged.
CHC emphasizes the posted wait times reflect current waiting conditions for non-emergent needs and do not factor in patients with life-threatening illness or injury, such as chest pains or trouble breathing. For medical emergencies, call 911 or go directly to the nearest emergency department.
Accordingly, wait times are subject to change depending on the influx of patients and the severity of their conditions. CHC said that is why, like all hospitals, it has to perform triage, the process of prioritizing patients according to the severity of their illness or injury.
“Making wait times more easily accessible shows CHC’s commitment to transparency along with serving the community in the most efficient way,” the release continues. “The newly designed website also includes the addition of the Mayo Health Library with Mayo Clinic vetted education for patients.”
