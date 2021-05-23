Most Popular
- Authorities arrest Carteret County man for Wednesday armed robbery of Jim Dandy in Morehead City
- Traffic safety top of mind as Morehead City Council prepares for Highway 24 rezoning hearings
- Sheriff’s office calls off search for Stella woman
- Morehead City man arrested on child porn charges
- Morehead City Council votes 3-2 to approve Highway 24 rezoning request, annexation
- Pearson named 2021-22 Carteret County Teacher of the Year, other employees honored
- Council agrees to withdraw grant application for restrooms at Mitchell Village Park
- Carteret County Schools names 3 new principals
- Proposed Atlantic Beach 2021-22 budget includes 2-cent tax hike to pay for new town hall
- Beach commission explores possibility of adding position to Carteret County Shore Protection Office
- EDITORIAL: Critical Race Theory creates a distracting educational fad (32)
- Kirkman pitches Radio Island development opportunity to Morehead City Council (24)
- Division of Marine Fisheries issues first new shellfish restoration permit to Carteret County grower (15)
- EDITORIAL: Gov. Cooper promotes corporate intimidation (14)
- Community college to hold 2nd hiring event for Parker Offshore (14)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: And Joe Biden promised us transparency (12)
- Fearing widespread shortage, consumers rush to the pump as area gas stations try and keep up (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Be careful with your judgement (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Anti-American agenda (11)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This day belongs to all Americans (9)
