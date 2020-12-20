Bogue council to meet
The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The only action item on the agenda is appointment of an alternate member to the town planning board. There will be time for public comment at the beginning of the meeting, and at the end of the session council members and Mayor Bobby O’Chat will give their monthly reports.
CCSAP receives grant money
The Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention will receive $125,000 in federal grant money to serve Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow and Pamlico counties.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., who represents North Carolina’s Third Congressional District, announced the funding in a Wednesday release.
The money is part of a larger $91.4 million pot for coalitions across the nation.
The CCSAP works in the coastal counties on youth substance abuse prevention.
Beaufort planners to meet Monday
The Beaufort Planning Board will consider a request for a special-use permit and to rezone property when it convenes Monday.
The board meets virtually at 6 p.m. To join the public meeting via Zoom, visit zoom.us/j/99579753907?pwd=UXd2MCtYNG5MTHNaeGR5NFRoRXBLUT09.
On the agenda is a request for a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling at 102 Carteret Ave. and a request to rezone 129 Conway Road from R-20 to R-8. Both are single-family residential districts.
Also on the agenda is consideration of the Oct. 19 meeting minutes.
