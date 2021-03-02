Parker Honda receives 2020 president’s award for business excellence

MOREHEAD CITY — Parker Honda announced it has earned the 2020 President’s Award from American Honda Motor Co. Inc. for excellence in all business areas, including sales performance, sales experience, service performance and business operations.
“Receiving the President’s Award is a dealership wide effort made throughout the year,” Lindsay Parker, marketing director for Parker Honda, said in a release. “So much goes in to receiving this honor, and we are very proud to be one of four dealers in the state to receive this recognition, and the top 16% of dealers across the nation. 2020 marks our 13th year receiving the award, with the last six years winning it consecutively.”
According to Parker Honda, there are 1,000 independent Honda dealers throughout the U.S. The company has been producing automobiles in the nation for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95% of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.
“It’s an honor to recognize Parker Honda for its dedication to providing our customers an outstanding sales and service experience,” said Steven Center, vice president of the Automobile Division at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. “The President’s Award recognizes dealerships that are committed to providing our customers an exceptional sales experience and outstanding service long after the sale and Parker Honda exemplifies this award.”
