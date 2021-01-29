CARTERET COUNTY — The Caswell Center Foundation Inc. is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2021-22 academic school year.
To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working toward a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.
The scholarship application deadline is Thursday, April 1.
The scholarship will be available to qualified applicants residing in one of the 38 counties, including Carteret.
To learn more about eligibility requirements or to receive an application, contact Executive Director Danielle Howell at 252-208-3790 or danielle.howell@dhhs.nc.gov or visit caswellcenterfoundation.com.
Established in 1999, the Caswell Center Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit organization that enhances the quality of life for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in eastern North Carolina.
