Carteret County adds new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations both increased in Carteret County Thursday, though the number of active cases fell slightly.
Health officials reported 41 new confirmed cases and 20 COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care as of Thursday afternoon. The hospital, at 3500 Arendell St. in Morehead City, reported 19 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 16 reported earlier in the week.
Of those hospitalized, officials report 17 are not fully vaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.
The 41 new cases bring the county’s overall total to 6,691 COVID-19 cases confirmed since March 2020. Active cases went from 272 to 268 Thursday, while recoveries increased by 45 to reach 6,359. The county has had 64 resident deaths due to COVID-19, with the two most recent deaths reported Monday.
An online case map of Carteret County shows the Newport area, zip code 28570, currently has the highest concentration of active cases with 94 as of Thursday afternoon, followed by the Morehead City area 69 active cases and the Beaufort region with 49.
The County Health Department will host its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday at its office on Bridges Street. To sign up to receive a vaccine at the clinic, contact the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2.
