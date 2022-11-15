PELETIER — A familiar face took a seat behind the dais in Peletier as Walter Vinson returned to the board of commissioners Monday night.
During the board’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58, Town Clerk Bea Cunningham swore in the new commissioner who was the town’s first mayor. He served in the position from the time Peletier was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1996 until he resigned in July 2009 because he and his wife were doing a lot of traveling.
The board selected him by a 3-2 vote in October, when Mayor Dale Sowers cast the tie-breaking vote to fill the seat vacated by Walter Krause, who resigned in September because of health issues and the need for him and his wife to move to Florida to be close to family.
Vinson didn’t say much Monday, but he did participate in the board’s discussion of various issues, and longtime town residents seemed happy to see one of the town’s founding fathers back in action.
In other action during the meeting, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Jensen, who serves as Peletier’s part-time code enforcement officer, said he will soon start fining property owners who have long ignored directives to clean up eyesore and hazards on their land.
In his monthly report to the board, Lt. Jensen said, “It’s the same old story,” with a few property owners refusing to act.
“I’ve got six to fine,” he said. “I’ve got to fine them at some point. We need to move on. They (property owners) think it’s a joke. I threaten and threaten and threaten, but you’ve got to bite at some time.”
The town, Lt. Jensen said, needs to put in firm protocols to deal with the situations. He’s gotten some property owners to clean up by writing letters and visiting. But as more newcomers have moved into town as development exploded in recent years, more and more people are demanding action on the eyesores and potentially hazardous situations, such as dilapidated mobile homes and tremendously overgrown vegetation.
In fact, Commissioner Dan Taylor said Walter Krause and his wife, Paula, have indicated they think they are having trouble selling their Peletier home in part because of adjacent overgrown properties.
Later in the meeting, when the town had two rezoning issues on the agenda, the board decided not to call for a public hearing on one of them until the applicant cleans up property.
The owner, Johnathan Wrightson, wants to rezone 175 and 169 Bucks Corner Road from R15M, which allows residential mobile homes, to MC (planned mobile home-camp) to replace traditional mobile homes with park model mobile homes.
The board did call for a public hearing at its next meeting on a request from Wrightson to rezone 187, 191 and 199 Bucks Corner Road from business to MC, for the same purpose.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.