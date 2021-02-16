Beaufort’s Black History Month series highlights achievements, heritage

BEAUFORT — In honor of Black History Month, the town of Beaufort is celebrating its own rich Black history in a series of informational videos highlighting some people and places critical to making the coastal community what it is today.
The four-part series is being led by Commissioner Sharon Harker and produced by Public Information Officer Rachel Johnson, with a new video being released each week on the town’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BeaufortTown.
“Black History Month goes beyond racism and slavery stories to spotlight Black achievement, which I hope to bring out in this series of videos,” Ms. Harker told the News-Times. “If we look at ourselves as diverse and inclusive, continued engagement with Black history is vital as it helps provide a framework for the present.
“In one month, it is impossible to talk about all the many contributions African-Americans have made in Beaufort, so I narrowed the focus to the stories shared with me over the years,” she continued.
In the first video, released Feb. 3, Ms. Harker highlights the Union Town area, where slaves attempting to flee persecution in Confederate-held areas sought refuge beginning around the Union occupation of 1862 and into roughly 1865, according to various town histories. The short video focuses on the transformation of Union Town – including the former cemetery along Marsh Street – from a forced work encampment to a growing community for freed Black Beaufort residents following the war.
“Union Town became the heart of the African American community,” Ms. Harker noted. “With hard work and education, this community began to thrive.”
For the Feb. 10 feature, Ms. Harker turns her attention the Whipple School, located at 512 Cedar St. and the surrounding area, which eventually became the Washburn Seminary.
The school was built in 1863 to educate free Black students, Ms. Harker recounts, and was an immediate success.
“It was recorded within the first two months of the school being open that 75 pupils were enrolled, and one white student,” she notes.
Eventually the institution’s offerings expanded so much so that a new school was built at the corner of Mulberry and Queen streets – the Queen Street High School.
The third installment in the Black History Month series drops Wednesday, with the conclusion set for Wednesday, Feb. 24.
“…I don't want to give away too many details, but I will provide a small preview. Reverend William Ellison and Mrs. Margaret Powell will join me in the next two video as they share their stories,” Ms. Harker told the News-Times. “Rev. Ellison will talk about his connection with Beaufort Queen Street High School, and Mrs. Powell will speak about her father's life growing up in Beaufort and will share how her father received the Montford Marine Congressional Gold medal.”
In addition to Facebook, the videos can be found at beaufortnc.org/community/page/black-history-month-2021.
